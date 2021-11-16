Bank of England: Bitcoin threatens financial stability

Jon Cunliffe of the Bank of England warns that the rapid growth of the industry brings Bitcoin and crypto ever closer to being one threat to financial stability and urges i regulators to act.

Bank of England and the threat of Bitcoin and crypto

Jon Cunliffe, Deputy Governor of the Bank of England, spoke yesterday about Bitcoin and crypto on the BBC’s Today program.

According to reports, Cunliffe warns that the crypto sector is thus growing rapidly, also integrating into the traditional financial system, that the “threat” to global financial stability is close.

Here are his exact words:

“My judgment is that they are not, at the moment, a risk to financial stability, but they are growing very fast, and they are becoming more and more integrated into what I might call the traditional financial system. [..] So the point where they pose a risk is approaching. I think that regulators and legislators have to think very well about it “

Bank of England: Cunliffe also explores stablecoins and the British CBDC

Still on the crypto theme, Cunliffe would later comment on the stablecoins of global giants such as Meta, formerly Facebook, and the CBDC. In the first case, Meta’s stablecoin Diem is currently only a proposal, and therefore according to Cunliffe there are not yet the conditions to be able to consider them at the level of financial stability.

While, on the speech of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), Cunliffe commented:

“The reason we might consider, why we are actively exploring the introduction of the digital pound, as the digital form of Bank of England cash, is that the way we live and the way we transact is changing all the time. [..] The question is whether the general public, businesses and households should really be able to use and keep the safest form of money – which is Bank of England money – in their daily lives. This is the question we will explore in this task force between the Treasury and the Bank of England over the next year ”.

Already last August, the British Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, I had nicknamed the digital pound like Britcoin. And in fact, it has been since last year that the Bank of England is exploring plans to create its CBDC.

Cunliffe and the speech on the collapse of cryptocurrencies

Cunliffe, last October, already had warned a possible collapse of cryptocurrencies and, even on that occasion, he had urged regulators to take action and put a stop to the development of digital currencies.

According to Cunliffe, the ideal would be to apply the rules of the guarantees that come from the markets with the compensation requests also to stablecoins, which in two years have increased their value by 16 times.

In his thesis, then, Cunliffe had compared the possible collapse of cryptocurrencies with the 2008 crisis, arguing that financial crises happen even when small niches representing 1 or 2 trillion dollars collapse.