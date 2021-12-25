Bank of England considers bitcoin “worthless”

A few days ago a Bank of England staff member wrote in a blog post on its website titled “How Much is a Bitcoin Worth?”, Saying that Bitcoin does not meet many of the necessary requirements for a currency and that it is inherently volatile. Thomas Belsham, staff member of the Bank’s stakeholder and media engagement division, wrote the following: “Only 21 million bitcoins will be created. And that might be worth something. This scarcity is why some people refer to bitcoin as “digital gold”. But the very scarcity that bitcoin is based on could also be its undoing. Its scarcity can also ultimately render bitcoin useless. “

In general, coins are added to the bitcoin supply when “miners” authenticate changes to its blockchain record, which currently stands at around 19 million. Despite the fact that the final amount of bitcoin in circulation will likely not be reached until February 2140, Belsham said it will be more difficult to maintain this system over time.

Although bitcoin’s value has soared to $ 67,000 this year, the Central Bank has questioned whether the digital currency, bitcoin, has intrinsic value, warning investors about possible risks. Indeed, Bank of England Deputy Governor Sir Jon Cunliffe warned that rapid cryptocurrency expansion could pose a major threat to the country’s established financial system in an interview with the BBC earlier this week.

Cunliffe stressed that most of the risk comes from the volatility of digital assets and if the value of the assets falls precipitously, the institution will be responsible for mitigating the impacts. Therefore, Cunliffe suggests standardizing the rules for the industry to reduce the risk.

“Their price can vary considerably and they could theoretically or practically drop to zero. The point, I believe, where one worries is when it integrates into the financial system when a large price correction could indeed affect other markets and affect established players in the financial markets. We’re not there yet, but it takes time to design standards and regulations, ”he explained.

In November, UK inflation hit its 10-year high as consumer prices continued to rise. The consumer price index rose 5.1% in November, up from 4.2% in October, which was the highest rise in a decade and more than double the Central Bank’s forecast.

Economic forecasters interviewed by Reuters had predicted that inflation would hit 4.7% in November, while the Bank of England predicted that inflation would hit 5% in spring 2022 before falling to its target. 2% by the end of 2023.

The members of the Monetary Policy Committee will meet on Thursday 16 December to discuss whether to tighten monetary policy, with inflation rising and the labor market remaining strong, but the rapid spread of Omicron Covid-19 has cast further doubts on the near-term outlook for economic growth. Ultimately, with record inflation levels in both the US and the UK, the current economic situation has prompted investors to view Bitcoin and other assets as a means of hedging against inflation.