Bank of Italy: debt reverses gears, at 2,706 billion in September – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, NOV 15 – The Italian public debt reverses the march. According to the Bank of Italy report, in September the public administration debt decreased by 27.9 billion compared to the previous month, amounting to 2,706.4 billion. The general government borrowing requirement (15.6 billion) was more than offset by the reduction in the Treasury’s liquidity (43.3 billion, to 96.3).



The effect of spreads and premiums on issue and redemption, the revaluation of inflation-linked securities and the change in exchange rates reduced the debt by 0.1 billion overall.



With reference to the breakdown by subsectors, the debt of the central government decreased by 28.3 billion, while that of the local government increased by 0.3 billion.



On the other hand, the debt of the social security institutions remained stable.



At the end of September, the share of the debt held by the Bank of Italy was 24.1 per cent (0.6 percentage points more than the previous month); the average residual life of the debt remained stable at 7.6 years.



In September, tax revenues accounted for in the state budget amounted to 35.6 billion, an increase of 19.7 percent (5.9 billion) compared to the same month of 2020. In the first nine months of 2021, tax revenues were amounted to 323.8 billion, an increase of 12.4 per cent (35.7 billion) compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. In addition to the more favorable macroeconomic situation, this increase reflects the effect of some extraordinary factors, including the slippage of some taxes pertaining to 2020. This is what is stated in the Bank of Italy Report on Public Finance. (HANDLE).

