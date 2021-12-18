Bank of Italy, GDP + 6.2% at the end of the year, but will slow down in 2022 – Economy

Italian GDP growth confirmed at 6.2% this year, and downsized to 4% (from 4.4% indicated last July) for 2022. Effect of the resurgence of the pandemic and tensions in global supply chains that are weighing in the current quarter and will also have an impact on the first months of next year. This is what the Bank of Italy’s December projections predict, which nevertheless improve the 2023 scenario, growth to 2.5% from the previous 2.3%, and 1.7% in 2024.

Via Nazionale also predicts a leap in inflation in 2022, with the new estimates indicating + 2.8% against the 1.3% indicated only six months ago. For the current year, the new forecasts go from 1.5% to 1.9%, for 2023 and 2024 a slowdown is expected to 1.5 and 1.7% respectively. Economic growth in Italy, after the current phase of slowdown, would return to being “sustained starting from next spring, in conjunction with the improvement in the health framework, and would recover the levels prior to the outbreak of the pandemic by mid-2022”, explains the Bank of Italy.