Bank of Nova Scotia reaches agreement with Grupo Said to purchase all the shares of Scotiabank Chile

It includes the exchange of shares and has been valued at more than US$ 1,000 million. Grupo Said will remain on Scotiabank Chile’s board and will become a “relevant” shareholder of BNS.

the Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), parent of Scotiabank, announced today that it reached an agreement with the Said Group to acquire all of its shareholding in Scotiabank Chile equivalent to 16.76% of the subscribed and paid shares, through an exchange for common shares in BNS. the deal includes the permanence of Grupo Said on the board of Scotiabank Chile and will become a “relevant” shareholder of the Canadian BNS.

According to the essential fact presented this morning, the companies involved are Inversiones Caburga Limitada, Inversiones del Pacífico, Inversiones Santa Virginia Limitada, Inversiones Corinto, Inversiones Valparaíso and Inversiones SH Seis Limitada.

Thus, at the close of the transaction, BNS will increase its stake in Scotiabank Chile from 83% to 99.8% in a transaction valued at around $1.3 billion Canadian dollars (over US$1 billion).

Furthermore, it was reported that BNS will pay $650 million Canadian dollars (nearly $510 million) in cash and deliver seven million shares of its own issue to Said Group, which will impact Scotiabank’s Tier 1 capital ratio by approximately 10 basis points.

“After the closing of the transaction, Grupo Said will become a relevant shareholder of BNS and will maintain its positions and the Presidency in the Board of Directors of Scotiabank Chile. The closing of the transaction is subject to the usual conditions for this type of operation, among which is the approval that must be granted by the Commission for the Financial Market and the Canadian regulator, “the document details.

“In addition, Grupo Said will sell its stake in the other companies of the BNS group in Chile and will receive the dividend corresponding to fiscal year 2021 from Scotiabank Chile. It is the intention of BNS, after the closing of the transaction with the Said Group, to transfer the acquired shares to Nova Scotia Inversiones Limitada, a company through which it maintains its participation in Scotiabank Chile”, they conclude.

For his part, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Scotiabank Chile, Salvador Said Somavía, stated in a statement that the agreement will allow them to “continue the excellent relationship with Scotiabank, and form part of its group of shareholders, planning to maintain our long-term shareholding in this renowned Canadian bank, a leader in the Americas”.

“We are delighted to have entered into this transaction with the Said Group, with whom we have a close business relationship. We are pleased that the Said Family will continue to participate in the Board of Directors of Scotiabank Chile and Salvador Said will continue as Chairman of the Board of Directors, in which he is doing an excellent job,” said Ignacio Deschamps, Director of the International Banking Group and Digital Transformation of Scotiabank. .

"Grupo Said has a strong presence and experience in Chile and Latin America and we value its contributions to Scotiabank's international business and to the Scotiabank Chile Board of Directors," he added.








