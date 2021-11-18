World

Bank of Russia announces digital ruble tests

At the beginning of 2022, probably in January, the Russia will have an early prototype of his digital ruble on a dedicated platform. It will take about a year’s worth though indexed tests to be able to understand if the final decision will be to launch it.

Russia is ready for the digital ruble

It has announced Elvira Nabiullina, governor of the Central Bank of Russia during her speech at the Bofit Conference (Bank of Finland Institute for Emerging Economies).

When the digital ruble were to be accepted, this would be that can be spent “compulsorily” in every sales point in the country.

Inflation in Russia

Russia is also fighting against it at the moment an upward degree of inflation.

The Central Bank has in fact made public the latest inflation data, which is currently hovering around 7.9%. Putin’s government, however, is optimistic with a forecast of a return to the more tameable line of 4% in the next year. Analyst experts say that the digital ruble should not, however, affect the current situation linked to inflation.

digital ruble
Russia may soon introduce the digital ruble

The characteristics of the digital ruble

After the twelve months of testing established, you can then announce the digital version of the national currency following certain regulatory steps.

One of the first criteria to be met is certainly the one that will equate the digital ruble with a possible conversion into the other two fiat currently used in Russia.

La Nabiullina stressed in a recent statement that all steps taken to introduce the virtual ruble will have to comply with a series of financial rules. Furthermore, the general focus will have to be on a limited if not completely absent increase in the current state of inflation in the country.

The governor of the Central Bank of Russia then added that this new financial introduction must be of public use and above all linked to new technologies. Being able to lower the cost of transactions could be a first important milestone.

After the very serious economic consequences of the pandemic, Russia has been trying for some time manage the collapse in hydrocarbon prices (a quarter of the country’s GDP) and an expected non-return on the export line.

For some time now, the ruble has been going through a continuous and fluctuating phase of depreciation, especially against the euro.

The Central Bank of Russia tried, through a maneuver to block the flight of capital abroad, but it was of little use and inflation reached important percentages again. There are also all the returns linked to the serious Ukrainian crisis.

The The digital ruble therefore appears to want to track relatively long-term stability also by lowering the rates of ordinary transactions.



