Bank of Spain believes that those who invest in Bitcoin are unaware of its risks

Key facts: The deputy governor of the Bank of Spain, intervened in the presentation of the PWC report.

The official insisted on the negative effect of crypto assets on financial stability.

The deputy governor of the Central Bank of Spain, Margarita Delgado, believes that it is not clear whether Spaniards who invest in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are aware of the risks of this type of investment. She thus pointed it out in her speech during the presentation of the PWC report addressed to the European Banking Union.

The official reiterated again the concerns of the financial regulator about the implications of the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies in Spain. In his opinion, the “widespread use of crypto assets poses potential risks to financial stability”, for which they must be effectively regulated and supervised.

Delgado cited a Finder poll, according to which 12% of adults in Spain own bitcoin or other crypto assets. “It would be necessary to check whether these investors are fully aware of the risks to which they are exposed or have simply been pushed by expectations of very high revaluations,” said the representative of the Spanish central bank.

In this regard, he said that it is necessary for European financial regulators to constantly issue reminders about the “risky and speculative nature of this activity» financial. Likewise, in his presentation he affirms that bitcoin and cryptocurrencies “are not suitable as an investment, nor as a means of payment or exchange for the majority of retail consumers.”

The Central Bank of Spain continues to call for strict regulation and supervision of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Source: commons.wikimedia.

Even though such statements contradict the figuress of participation of small investors in the Bitcoin market, Margarita Delgado’s proposals remain in line with the Bank of Spain.

As CriptoNoticias reported, last month the governor of the Spanish banking regulator, Pablo Hernández de Cos, also drew attention to the need to “intensify the monitoring, regulation and supervision of the cryptoactive market.” For the highest representative of the Bank of Spain, it is necessary contain the risk posed by bitcoin, ether, and even stablecoins like tether.

What the PWC report says about Bitcoin

The consulting firm PwC, one of the most relevant global consulting firms, presented its 9th report “Banking Union, a climate of change”, where it dedicated a segment to cryptocurrencies.

The report notes that bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies “are establishing themselves as a potential profitable niche for the sector. [bancario]despite the initial distrust of financial institutions.

Analysts stressed that there is a growing interest of traditional banks in investing in crypto assets, given its “high profits” and the demand among its clients, especially young people and those with greater economic capacity. However, he also refers to the issue of lack of regulation and risks.

It should be noted that the Parliament and the European Commission are in the process of approving a law that will govern the trade of cryptocurrencies in the 27 countries of the Union. The bill, known as the MICA Law, was approved by MEPs and moved on to the next stage of discussion.