Bank of Spain criticizes Bitcoin as fiat currency

The Central Bank of Spain she was very critical of El Salvador’s initiative to declare Bitcoin legal tender.

The Central Bank of Spain talks about the Bitcoin risk in El Salvador

In an official report published a few days ago, entitled “The role of cryptocurrencies as legal tender: the example of El Salvador”, Sergio Gorjón, analyzes the case of the Central American country that no longer has its own national currency, and uses US dollars and Bitcoin as legal tender currency.

Gorjón is the manager of the Financial Innovation Division of Banco de España. He leads a team charged with monitoring and analyzing the nature and potential implications of emerging financial service providers. In particular with regard to the regulatory challenges arising from the digital transformation of the sector.

In the report he writes that yes fears that the El Salvador initiative carries risks significant for the economy in general. Gorjón believes it can undermine both the Salvadoran monetary system and the integrity of its financial sector. It could also reduce the state’s fundraising capacity.

El Salvador does not have its own monetary system based on a national currency, but uses coins issued and managed by others.

According to Gorjón, the final scenario in any case it would be a great unknown that will depend on the country’s ability to overcome the difficulties highlighted during the launch of the initiative ..

According to what was declared by the President of El Salvador, these difficulties were not only not significant at all, but the initiative is already having enormous success.

El Salvador takes a risk with Bitcoin fiat currency

It is certainly not the most technologically advanced country in the world, so the structural deficiencies from this point of view are evident. Even before declare Bitcoin legal tender citizens were already used to using electronic tools to make payments in dollars. So it will not be at all impossible to imagine that they can manage to use BTC without any particular problems.

Loading... Advertisements

The digital wallet created by public apparatuses, Chivo, and distributed free to the population, is enjoying enormous success.

Gorjón raises an important question that should not be underestimated; the country still assumes a risk in buying and holding BTC. Certainly because of his famous volatility, and especially if any losses were to be reintegrated.

The assumption is that any such losses could be repaid with tax increases, and made the citizens pay. So it is legitimate to ask whether for a country, certainly not rich, it is worth taking these risks.

Another sticking point is public control activity for the financing of terrorism or recycling. According to Gorjón the regulations proposed by the Central Bank would be exhaustive. However, their effectiveness depends on the actual ability of the bank itself to control the concrete actions carried out by government agencies.

The main problem remains that of the downward revision of the sovereign credit rating of El Salvador, carried out by the main rating agencies in the world. Due to the lack of consensus with which the project was carried out, it may have an immediate impact on the country’s ability to obtain funding.

Although maybe it could be counterbalanced somehow if the value of the BTC owned by the state goes to increase ..