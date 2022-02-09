Bank risk in Bergamo: at personal risk, branches and customer services

Bergamo. There is a banking risk that could open with possible mergers, expected and supported by ECB, which could create the third banking center in Italy afterwards Unicredit And Intesa Sanpaolo.

Mergers that would also have repercussions on the Bergamo area. After the coup of Intesa Sanpaolo on Ubi Banca which in fact wiped out the historical one Banca Popolare di Bergamo and the aggregation of Credit Bergamasco in Bpm, the Orobic land has little or no chance to play a game. Indeed, it could suffer other crippling.

A premise: in Lombardyin 10 years, 28% of the branches closed. Today one in three municipalities in our region is devoid of one Bank Office.

What the reduction in branches brings with it he explains well Andrea Battistinigeneral secretary First Cisl Lombardia. “When we talk about mergers between banks, we often look at the cost reduction achieved by reducing staff and branches. Thinking that home banking actually replaces the branch service. But is not so. According to the latest statistics from the Bank of Italy, in June 2021 Italian families had deposited in current accounts 1.131 billion, 64 billion more than in June 2020. These are savings that should be managed and invested in the Italian economic system. No home banking service can ever replace the figure of a banker who advises how best to invest his savings “.

Just walk into any bank branch and see the queue of people waiting. It is clear that large groups are trying to reduce staff and branches to lower costs, even if retail customers clearly feel a certain discomfort because they are having difficulty in carrying out the most elementary and simple operations. Clear demonstration that home banking is not suitable for a clientele made up of elderly people who are not very willing to rely on technological tools in the field of money.

THE FIRST HYPOTHESIS OF MERGER

The first hypothesis of a merger that seems to be planned in 2022 could be of interest Bper, Banca Popolare di Sondrio and Carige. In the Bergamo area Bper has 80 branches, 18 branches of these in the city; Banca Popolare di Sondrio counts 15 branches 4 of which in Bergamo city; in the end, Carige boasts 5 doors one of these in the capital. The balance and the presence of the counters would be retouched, but it would not be a jolt.

THE SECOND HYPOTHESIS

The second hypothesis of merger would be of interest Bper (which over time would have aggregated Popolare di Sondrio and Carige) with BPM. And here the scenario would greatly upset the balance. Because Bper which has bought many branches ex Ubi it would merge with the group that incorporated the Credit Bergamasco. It would be like updating the improbable merger between Banco Popolare di Bergamo and Credito Bergamasco: because Bper would have over 80 branches (because those of Popolare di Sondrio and Carige should be added) and BPM another 75 in Orobic land. And here there would be a surplus of staff and branches, which should be heavily reduced.

