Bank transfer, never exceed this limit: checks are triggered

Wire transfers are the safest payment tools thanks to their traceability. However, there are also limitations

The bank transfer is the financial payment instrument characterized by greater security than others. There traceability of bank transfers, in fact, protects against any possible claim made by the tax authorities e creditors. However, this payment tool also has its limits and obligations.

Wire transfers, such as limits abroad and in Italy

Meanwhile, the bank transfer is one of the instruments to be compulsorily adopted when making a payment from 1000 euros on. From 1 January 2022, in fact, the obligation to pay with traceable instruments was again introduced once the figure of 999.99 euros was exceeded. The limit dates back to 2012, when the Monti government introduced the rule to limit the use of cash and l‘evasion tax.

Read also: Agenzia delle Entrate, incoming letters: who risks the sting

After several years, therefore, the limit has returned, which until last December was 1999.99 euros. If this limit exists due to the mandatory nature of a traceable payment instrument, such as a bank transfer, none limit, on the other hand, it exists for the maximum amount that can be reclaimed. In theory, you can make a wire transfer to any amount. The situation, however, changes in the case of wire transfers foreigners. In this case, in fact, for transfers to unopened accounts in Italy they cannot exceed the limit of 12,500 EUR. If, on the other hand, you want to make a transfer from abroad to Italy, the limit rises to 15,000 euros. In the first case, moreover, when you exceed 12,500 euros in a bank transfer, it is necessary send the Statistical Currency Communication (Cvs).

Read also: Scratch and Win, Tourist shot: you will receive this transfer for 20 years

It must be said that in Italy, while the law does not limit the maximum value of a transfer, credit institutions do. In particular, the banks set limits for transfers to be made in the same day. However, transfers that exceed certain figures remain under control and potentially exposed.

In fact, the executive has promoted a gradual plan to lower taxes which must, however, be accompanied by the same level of limitation of tax evasion. The goal is to pay less for that everyone pays. To achieve this, it is necessary to act on both fronts, tax reduction, limitations and checks. On cash payments to one’s account or passbook, in fact, even if free from legal limits, the spotlights of the relevant bodies can be turned on if certain figures are exceeded.

The country is heading towards a phase where there is a push towards digital payments. This is because cash leaves no traceability and is more likely to hide income in this way. The push doesn’t just come from institutions but also from banking world. Indeed, the banks themselves are gradually reducing the number of branches and related branches ATM on the territory. At the same time, actions are being triggered that encourage digital, such as offers for online accounts. At the same time, traditional bank current accounts become more expensive on average.