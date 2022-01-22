Bank transfer, that’s when the tax authorities get suspicious: the fines are high

Making a transfer using less verifiable channels would attract the attention of the tax authorities. And in the event of a violation, the blow would be triggered.

A money transaction, if it does not take place in an ordinary context such as a purchase in a shop, must take place according to precise rules. The wire transfer is a perfect example of this.

This is the most attentive operation by the financial administration, precisely because of its nature as a transfer of money from an issuer to a recipient. The uses are different: to pay a tax, a service, a service, the work of a professional. Everything happens following the parameters of the operation, including the reason that, more often than not, it will be enough to justify the transaction. From a fiscal point of view, usually, there are no relevant indications: a customer check by the bank would be enough to ascertain that the transaction is consistent with the economic and equity profile of the person carrying out it. Credit institutions even accept cash sums, as long as they do not exceed the limits set by law.

So everything is fine. So when does the transfer arouse the attention of the tax authorities? More than an interest in the actual regularity of the transaction, it is a difficulty in verifying the necessary traits. This happens, in fact, when the transfer is made through a channel other than that of a financial institution. Completely ordinary places for payments such as bills or for recharging prepaid cards: betting shops, newsstands, tobacconists. Everything happens through POS that offer money transfer services. Well, some of these also offer the possibility of making transfers.

Current account, pay attention to the maximum amount for the transfer: the truth you don’t expect

Bank transfer, when checks and fines are triggered

The problem arises when these services are required to pay attention to any recycling practices. While offering the possibility of making a transfer, in fact, the receivers are not able to verify the actual regularity of the operation, at least in terms of consistency with the economic picture of whoever carries it out. And this despite the fact that an identity check takes place. It is not surprising that it is this type of operation that receives the greatest attention from the Revenue Agency. Especially if these transactions are made in cash and repeatedly over time.

In fact, wire transfers that take place with close frequency are often framed as a single operation. That is, in the same way as for payments to an ATM. The daily limit defined by the offering company, the transfer is 500 euros per day. Going beyond it would trigger controls. But even apparently moving within it, proceeding with more operations in the same month would attract the attention of those who verify.

Making a bank transfer without having a current account? You can: here’s how

The aim is always to check that there are no money laundering practices in place. The regulations in force, among other things, call for even greater checks if the operations were to have the same taxpayer as the recipient who carries them out. Also because, if you proceed with cash, it is clear that the provenance of the money may be uncertain. And, for this reason, in case of suspicion, proof may be required, especially if the sum is not consistent with the income received and declared. In the event of violation, pursuant to article 648 bis of the Criminal Code, there is a risk of very heavy penalties: from a minimum of 5,000 to a maximum of 25,000 euros, depending on the nature of the infringement.