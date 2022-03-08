Bank will resume its name of only BHD

Santo Domingo, DR.

Banco BHD-León announced that it will change its name. From now on, it will resume its previous name of Banco BHD, a process that will culminate on July 1 of this year, when the bank will celebrate its 50th anniversary and before submitting the proposal to the Shareholders’ Meeting, on March 24.

The announcement was made by the president of the bank and the Board of Directors, Luis Molina Achécar, together with executives Carlos Guillermo León and Steven Puig, in a virtual meeting with journalists and opinion leaders on the Zoom platform.

The virtual meeting was moderated by Josefina Navarro and was attended by Soledad Álvarez, and other executives from Banco BHD-León.

War

Regarding the consequences in the country of the war between Ruria and Ukraine, Molina Achécar said that they will be collateral and will be felt more in tourism, with oil, gas and agricultural products, since the DR’s transactions with Russian banks are few. .

Molina Achécar pointed out that approved by the Assembly, the name change will come with a process of changing signs, cards, among other measures that will take a period of one year, with the exception of the advice of the general senior management, which will remain the same. .

Explaining the entity’s structure, Molina Achécar said that BHD-León is the most diversified bank in the country.

BHD-León has 1,000 shareholders and its fixed assets are RD$421,000 million. The banking entity operates with a hybrid model, although all its branches remain open and the staff have returned and some of its activities are carried out virtually, so they will remain virtual and face-to-face.

Steven Puig highlighted the bank’s significant growth in 2021, of 11.9% in its loan portfolio, more than 16% in small customers and individual customers, as well as in large customers.

The overdue default was 1.6%, which allows coverage to be provided three times.

Likewise, 800,000 clients used the digital channels. The BHD-León has 1.3 million customers and more than half carry out transactions through digital channels.

Both Puig and Molina Achécar highlighted the advantages of the Dominican economy in the region.

and they pointed out the focus of staying close to the client and its collaborators, as well as the monetary authorities and the Superintendence of Banks.

“It is time to close ranks with the Central Bank, with the monetary authorities, the central government and clients to face this situation and support each other,” said Molina Achécar regarding the current world situation.

He said that Russia’s war with Ukraine will affect it, but in a collateral way and that the effect at first glance where it will be felt will be in tourism, with oil, gas and agricultural products.

With Russian banking, the level of transactions is low, he added.