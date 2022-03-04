Banks Close Cryptocave Accounts, P2Ps Fight Back

The complaints and even court convictions of crypto caves for money laundering with Bitcoin caused banks to close accounts used for arbitration

The laws that pursue the crime of money laundering in Argentina seek to prevent them from being put into circulation goods that come from some illicit so that these take “lawful appearance”.

“In other words, if someone owns any type of property that comes from an illicit activity and wants to circulate them in the market to obtain money and/or other goods in exchange, then he could be committing the money laundering crime“, explains the lawyer Víctor A. Castillejo Arias.

“Almost from the birth of Bitcoin has been linked to other crypto assets -unfairly in my opinion- with this crime. There are a number of fictions about their use, such as, for example, that Bitcoin is used to launder money because it is anonymous,” he says.

In fact, in Argentina banks are massively closing crypto arbitrage accounts used by P2P or “cryptocaves”for the purchase and sale of Bitcoin, with legal bases that several experts consider insufficient.

The crypto world and money laundering

“Any asset, whether material or immaterial, virtual or not, can be used to launder money, that is, to give a lawful appearance to funds that come from illicit activities. Therefore, crypto assets can be used to “launder”, although this depends largely on how some intermediaries are regulated”, clarifies Juan Diehl Moreno, from the Marval, O’Farrell & Mairal study.

“This risk is always present when we talk about volatile assets, and increases when transactions are made with anonymous wallets external to platforms or exchanges“, adds the expert Ismael Lofeudo.

“One of the methodologies involves the use of NFTs, which are a uniquely numbered asset registered on the blockchain. They are acquired with funds transferred from a wallet and it is the latter that then buys the NFT from the former at a much higher value, in order to whiten money and make it appear as a product of a successful negotiation of a digital work of art,” he describes.

“The easiest way to access the purchase and sale of crypto assets is through intermediaries on the Internet offered by their platforms and services so that you can conduct your operations”, recalls Castillejo Arias.

Cryptocurrencies, in the eye of the storm.

However, he explains that there are a series of individuals who carry out the same activity as these intermediaries in a habitual and very similar way to what happens with the “cavesin the foreign exchange market.

Juan Diehl Moreno, from the Marval, O’Farrell & Mairal studio, affirms that distinguish “purely P2P operations and markets that facilitate P2P operations”, that can be centralized (like an exchange) or decentralized (a smart contract whose sole purpose is to bring suppliers and demanders closer together).

“While exchanges could be regulated, pure P2P, by their very nature, are more resistant to supervisionregulation of a certain State”, he warns. And he clarifies: “This does not mean that the operations of crypto assets with these intermediaries are necessarily illegal, since the sale of crypto assets is totally legal in Argentina”.

However, in Argentina there is no rule that obliges platforms or P2P operators to comply with money laundering regulations. “In general, cryptocurrency exchanges comply with ‘know your customer’ requirements. Not because they are required, but because it is already a standard in the market,” explains Diehl Moreno.

Furthermore, he adds that the draft laws regulating crypto activity have provided for the designation of exchanges as “obligated subjects”which will imply, if any of them becomes law, the obligation to comply with certain parameters and requirements to reduce money laundering risks.

The buying and selling of NFTs also wants to be regulated.

“Exchanges are also required to report to the treasury, the holdings of each client, at least once a year. All of this makes it difficult to launder money,” he asserts.

Banks, P2P and money laundering

Germán Nlhoul, from the Criptocontador study, and the lawyer Kevin Penfold denounce “constant obstacles and limitations imposed by banks to carry out crypto arbitrage activity“.

“These measures of the banks against the P2P go from unannounced account suspensions -with the concomitant freezing of money- until the final closures based on vague and open accusations, without indicating reasons or specific breaches, which makes it impossible to defend in any way,” they emphasize.

“After a period of time operating with a bank, in the best case, we receive a request for documentation for the purpose of justifying the operation, the transfers and the origin of the funds, with a concomitant disabling of the account”, they report.

“So far nothing problematic or crazy (with the exception of the unavailability of funds), but the problem comes later, since when presenting what is required, in the vast majority of cases the definitive closure of the account continues“, they continue.

Nlhoul and Penfold describe the work of P2P by noting that “always the one who arbitrates has an original capital ‘going around’between purchases and sales. So –they exemplify-, I buy $250,000 in Bitcoin, which means that I transfer that money to the seller; Immediately afterwards, once I have the cryptos, I resell them and they deposit $255,000 into the bank. In total, $505,000 was mobilized in the bank account (between entry and exit), but the profit for the operation was only $5,000“.

The P2P counterattack and claim against the closure of accounts.

The same thing happens in many transactions, which makes the total movement important and that call the attention of banks. “But that factthat of making and receiving many transfers, in no way can lead to an expulsion of the merchantand that he is prevented from being able to carry out his work freely,” they consider.

There are several “hoses” to take this measure:

“Suspicious Operation”

“Violation of the terms and conditions”

“Violation of Company Policies”

“Insufficient documentation”

Or, in the worst case, no reason for the closure is invoked, but only

“The BCRA leaves to the entire will of the entities the decision to close a savings bank (which is what interests us when arbitrating), as long as there is an explanatory manual for clients and objective criteria are followed,” says Nlhoul, emphasizing that “none of the requirements is properly met.”

“Why we affirm that they do not follow objective criteria when closing accounts dedicated to crypto arbitrage?”, he asks and answers: “Because the activity is completely legalgiven that it is even taxed through the schedular tax, by law of Congress”.

What the judges said about crypto laundering

The question of money laundering and Bitcoin was recently evaluated in an Oral Court of Bahía Blanca, in the famous case “Bobinas Blancas” resolved on November 4, 2021.

One of the points that was evaluated in the sentence was the criminal liability for the money laundering commission of one of these operators that it would not have complied with the money laundering regulations, although was not legally required to do so.

“One of the defendants in this case was a P2P cryptocurrency trader that carried out several operations with some individuals who were selling Bitcoin that, according to what was concluded in the sentence, would be found related to drug trafficking operations“, describes Castillejo Arias.

“Therefore, by handing over dollars in cash and receiving Bitcoin linked to drug traffickingwould be committing the crime of money laundering, according to the judges,” he says.

“In this sense, one of the most important issues that the Court took into account is that, when carrying out this type of P2P operations, the trader was aware of the risks involved in not trading in the traditional way through an intermediary that complies with money laundering regulations”, considers Castillejo Arias.

In fact, the amount of Bitcoin and dollars that he moved was a clear indication of his link to money laundering that the Justice took into account.

Cryptocurrencies are becoming more and more popular among savers.

And adds: “This is very relevant for all those who carry out P2P operations both regularly and sporadically, because if in an operation funds linked to an illegal precedent are exchangedit could eventually be understood as money laundering, regardless of knowledge that has the link with an illicit”.

This occurs especially if the Argentine courts understand (erroneously, in the opinion of Castillejo Arias) qthat the P2P exchange of crypto assets is inherently more risky than the one carried out through intermediaries that comply with money laundering prevention regulations.

For his part, Lofeudo emphasizes that illicit activities carried out through cryptocurrency exchange sites “will always leave digital footprints”even in cases where the income and outputs are only from crypto assets: “The authors can be tracked down and, as is happening more and more frequently, arrested.”

The lack of crypto and P2P legislation

“The current state of the regulations does not protect users, consumers and investors in good faith“, emphasizes Nlhoul. “Neither does it prevent money laundering nor does it provide certainty regarding the collection of taxes for activities related to the use of cryptocurrencies,” he adds.

The expert considers that it is necessary for our country to begin to regulate the activity of intermediaries and traders -exchanges-, mainly in the P2Pwhich facilitate the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies and in many cases provide information to investors to carry out their operations, and advocates ending account closures by banks.

Finally, Castillejo Arias recommends those who are dedicated to crypto arbitrage “request identification information of the counterparty in the operation and the origin and destination of the funds“. And, if necessary, ask for documentation proving their origin. “It is necessary to get proper advice before starting to operate regularly with P2P,” he concludes.