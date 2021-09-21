Banks, even Brazilian giant Btg Pactual is betting on Bitcoin

The Brazilian banking giant BTG Pactual will soon give its clients access to investments in Bitcoin. This was reported by CNN Brasil, as reported by Cryptonomist.ch, which reveals that the customers of BTG Pactual will be able to invest directly in Bitcoin and other digital currencies, such as Ethereum, at the beginning of the next quarter.

The gaps in the crypto sector and access to new assets

This is the most large investment bank of Latin America, founded in 1983 in Rio de Janeiro, but also with offices in New York, London, Hong Kong and also active in countries such as Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Argentina and Luxembourg.

It specializes in private equity and venture capital, with approximately 2,300 employees, it also operates in the real estate investment sector, so much so that it is one of the largest managers in the world of forest assets, with investments in the United States, Latin America, Europe and Africa.

According to Head of the Digital Assets area of ​​BTG, André Portilho, the bank realized that there was a great opportunity and a gap in the cryptocurrency sector, thus deciding to become the first Brazilian bank to provide direct access to these assets on its investment platforms.

Access to the crypto market for BTG Pactua customersl will be gradually made available through a new platform of the group, Mynt, which is 100% focused on cryptocurrencies. The bank intends to be a complete crypto platform, with various blockchain-based assets.

Portilho has unveiled that, having a wide range of tokenizable assets, they will consider in the future which new digital assets to make available on their new platform based on market demands, and always in compliance with current regulations.

Create information for future customers

The platform will also host specific training contents to try to inform and educate customers about these new technologies. Already in 2019 BTG issued a security token (ReitBZ) and in April of this year it also launched a fund on bitcoin. Precisely on the basis of the numerous requests they receive from their customers, more and more banks are opening up to the possibility of offering them tools to invest in cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

Tokenization adds further possibilities, thanks to the fact that it also allows to offer exposure to traditional assets, even in small fractions. Although it is the first bank in Latin America to put a crypto platform on the market, it is not the first in the world to do so. The banking system is realizing more and more that it cannot remain outside the crypto one, and if these new tools are successful it is to be expected that many banks will end up offering them to their customers.

The penetration of new blockchain-based technologies into the world of global finance has probably just begun, and will very unlikely stop there.