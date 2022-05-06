Banks in Argentina “will not be able to facilitate” bitcoin to their clients: BCRA declares

Key facts: The BCRA announced that financial institutions will not be able to offer bitcoin to their clients.

On Monday, Banco Galicia and Brubank enabled this possibility for their users.

Just three days after the Argentine banks Galicia and Brubank began offering the purchase of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to their clients, the Central Bank issued a statement prohibiting that possibility. With this, it seems that the relationship between banks and bitcoin that began this week will end in a few hours.

In the statement for this Thursday, May 5, which is available on the official BCRA website, it is detailed that the entity “discourages the offer of crypto assets through the financial system.” In the first paragraph of the text, it is stated that financial entities will not be able to offer their clients access to digital assetsincluding bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Despite this announcement from the BCRA, CriptoNoticias was able to confirm that Banco Galicia continues to offer the sale of cryptocurrencies in your app, as you can see in the image below.

At 5:35 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, you can still buy bitcoin with the Banco Galicia app. Source: Banco Galicia application.

The BCRA limitation applies to all those digital assets “that are not regulated by national authority and authorized by the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA)”.

With this decision, the highest regulatory entity of the Argentine financial system seeks to “mitigate the risks associated with operations with these assets”, about which it had already warned this week, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

The definition of “cryptoactive” used by the Central Bank of Argentina is that of a “digital representation of value or rights that are transferred and stored electronically through Distributed Registry Technology (Distributed Ledger Technology, DLT) or other similar technology”. Its risks, the agency has pointed out on several occasions, have to do with volatility, operational disruptions and cyberattacks, money laundering, terrorist financing and non-compliance with exchange regulations.

Banco Galicia and Brubank offer bitcoin to their customers

Last Monday, May 2, Banco Galicia and Brubank surprised with their announcement of making the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies available to their customers such as bitcoin, ether (ETH), DAI, USD Coin (USDC) and Ripple’s XRP.

As this newspaper reported, this service is offered thanks to an alliance with Lirium, a company based in Liechtenstein, Europe, which is responsible for the custody of cryptocurrencies that are acquired through Argentine banks.