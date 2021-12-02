Banks, new fine by the EU Commission to 5 institutions for foreign exchange manipulation. They will pay a total of 344 million euros

The European Union has imposed one fine for a total of 344 million euros to be paid by 5 European banking institutions. It is about the British Barclays, Rbs, Hsbc and the Swiss Ubs and Credit Suisse. The fine is for having made a cartel in Forex trading, which is the international currency market where the exchange rates are fixed. The largest sanction is against HSBC (174 million), followed by Credit Suisse (83 million), Barclays (54 million) and Rbs (32 million). UBS was “pardoned” by a 94 million fine because it is the bank that revealed the existence of the cartel. It deals with of the sixth case from 2013 sanctions against banks for illegal behavior.

Read Also Foreign exchange manipulation, EU fine of 1.07 billion Barclays, Jp Morgan, Rbs, Citigroup and Mitsubishi financial group

The decision, explains the vice president of the EU Commission with responsibility for competition Margrethe Vestager, it gives “a clear signal of the commitment to ensure that the financial sector is reliable and competitive and this is essential for investment and growth. The collusive behavior of the five banks has undermined the integrity of the financial sector to the detriment of the economy and of European consumers“, he has declared. The five banks exchanged sensitive information and agreed on currency movements through confidential chats. The banks had received a 1.3 billion euro fine also due to the manipulations on the Euribor rates to which mortgages and variable rate loans granted in Europe are linked.