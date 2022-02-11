Banks, rumors of a Unicredit offer on Banco Bpm. Andrea Orcel’s bank does not deny it. Possible developments over the weekend

The share of Banco Bpm after press rumors according to which Unicredit would stand evaluating the possibility of a takeover bid on the fourth Italian banking group in terms of number of branches. According to what he writes The messenger “At the top levels of finance” but also “in government circles” there are those who “do not rule out that Unicredit may come forward with a proposal at the turn of the weekend” and “there are even those who speak of takeover bid”. The Unicredit tiol moves back 1.3%.

The bank led by Andrea Orcel, set aside the MPS dossier, it does not deny. “In relation to the rumors that appeared in some press media, a Unicredit spokesperson clarifies that,” as part of its business and in line with the 2022-2024 Strategic Plan “, the bank” continues to evaluate all available strategic options and will not fail to keep the market informed of any concrete development. We also specify – it is added – that no extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors has been called “.

The hypothesis of an aggregation between Unicredit and Banco Bpm “would have a strong industrial rationale as it would significantly strengthen the competitive positioning “of the Piazza Gae Aulenti Group in Italy in absolute terms (market share 11% to 18%), especially in the North (market share from 10% to 20%), reducing the gap ”compared to Intesa Sanpaolo, the Equita analysts write in a note. Unicredit capitalizes 35 billion euros, Banco Bpm 5.2 billion.