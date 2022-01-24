Banks, the decline in non-performing loans stops: impaired loans rose to 18 billion

Listen to the audio version of the article

The progressive decline curve of net bank non-performing loans, in place since 2016, in the last quarter of 2021 reversed the trend. The phenomenon of constant decline that has been going on for 7 years (in 2016 the record figure of 85 billion) has come to a halt: after the all-time low of 15.3 billion in September, non-performing loans have begun to reform since October, with an average of one billion per month (again in terms of net bad loans): 16.7 billion in October and 17.6 billion in November. And expectations for December are not for an improvement. It is the signal that this is not a momentary retreat but a new trend.

The photograph comes from the ABI monthly bulletin published last Tuesday. It reflects a trend already grasped within the banks, which are struggling in recent weeks with the closure of the 2021 financial statements. From which the first signs that emerge, albeit informally, are related to the fact that the level of profits of the last year will not be equal to that of 2020. The attention on the phenomenon of impaired loans is high, also because the process of resuming Npl formation occurred when the measures to support liquidity, moratoriums and guaranteed loans, were still in to be. Among other things, by analyzing the trend in net non-performing loans, the data (which is in any case the relevant one) of credit, net of provisions, is captured. But this means that the absolute value of gross NPLs is much more consistent (something over 30 billion).

The Italian and European supervisory authorities have repeatedly warned credit institutions about the expectation of a resumption of NPL training after the crisis brought about by the pandemic. Apparently the moment seems to have arrived. The reclassification of loans, despite the support measures, is probably linked to the fact that, despite the recovery in 2021, there are sectors that have remained in difficulty while the expected end of the pandemic, unfortunately, is slow in coming.

On the other hand, in the course of 2021, despite the extension of public guarantees, phasing out mechanisms were introduced which produced effects. The extension of the moratoriums starting from June 2021 was allowed only for the capital quota. So there are cases of companies that have failed to resume interest payments and those loans have been reclassified as non-performing. Just as there are secured loans that have gone into default. It should be remembered that the presence of public guarantees relieves credit institutions from the risk of high losses, at least for the guaranteed part. In the case of moratoriums guaranteed by the State, this share is equal to 33 per cent, for a total sum that the fund for SMEs (controlled by Mcc) has estimated at 27 billion, compared with coverage of 8 billion. So about 19 billion would be on the “shoulders” of the banks. However, there are also many loans that ended up in moratorium that already had the guarantee of the fund (about 36 billion in all) and that went into moratorium: in that case the coverage is equal to that of the loan, on average 80% for Covid loans over 30 thousand euros.

It is known that at the end of December, the date of expiry of the public coverage on suspensions, about 36 billion of loans on moratorium appeared not to have resumed payments. In that basin there will certainly be many of the NPLs that will form in 2022. Although there is a guarantee, as long as this is not enforced (and this can take up to a couple of years), non-performing credit weighs heavily on the bank balance sheet.