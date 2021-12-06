Banksy is auctioning one of his works for Oscar Wilde’s prison

Banksy now want to buy the former Reading prison. It is the prison where he was also locked up Oscar Wilde for two years – from 1895 to 1897 – convicted of “obscene acts” (homosexuality was then called) and Banksy wants to buy it to prevent it from falling into the wrong hands and a piece of history and culture not only English, but of the whole world, is wiped out. Decommissioned in 2013, the prison was in fact put up for sale by the British government, and real estate developers have already come forward who could turn it into a luxury residence. To raise the necessary money, the street artist has put up one of his latest works for sale: the stencil used for the graffiti created last March on the walls of the prison that he portrays a convict who tries to escape with a sheet.

“I was very little interested in Reading until I got on a rail replacement bus service that passed the prison. It is rare to find an uninterrupted 500 meter long paintable surface in the middle of a city; I literally climbed into the passenger next to me for a closer look. I promised myself that I would paint the wall before I even knew what it was, but now I’m passionate about it»Said Banksy when he made the work.

It is the second time that Banksy has auctioned one of his stencils, and this only makes its value even higher: according to the Sunday Times will be able to reach between 10 and 15 million pounds (12-18 million euros), which would be enough to reach the amount requested by the government for the building (12.6 million pounds). Once purchased – and it seems that Banksy already has a buyer – the street artist would in turn donate it to the cultural operators of the city so that the Reading prison, already used for exhibitions in the past, becomes everyone’s: a cultural center dedicated to the figurative and literary arts, with a room dedicated to Wilde used as a museum, like the one in which he wrote the De Profundis, the long and touching love letter to his companion Alfred Douglas, and which then in France, where he went into exile, inspired him The Ballad of Reading Prison.

“Converting the place that destroyed Wilde into a refuge for art is such a perfect thing that we have to do it”, Banksy said, who in this long battle for Reading prison is joined by stars of the caliber of Kate Winslet, as well as cultural operators from all over the city.

