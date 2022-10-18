Banned from restaurant after being abusive to waiters, James Corden apologizes

BAD CLIENT – The host is apparently not always as smiling as in his shows

James Corden established himself as the nice host who sings in his car with the stars in his sequence carpool karaoke. But is the truth darker? It is in any case what seems to reveal the boss of the French restaurant Balthazar, in New York, who had the misfortune to see the presenter of the Late Late Show at its worst.

Keith McNally detailed how James Corden treated teams at his facility last June.

After finding a hair in one of her dishes, the star got angry with the servers, before threatening them.

“He told them, ‘Get us another round of drinks right away. And also take care of all our drinks from now on. That way I won’t write any nasty reviews on Yelp or whatever,'” Keith McNally said. on Instagram.

The Egg of Wrath

The other story dates back to October 9. This time, it’s for a slightly more surprising reason that James Corden got angry with the Balthazar team: he didn’t appreciate that a little egg white was mixed into his omelet at the egg yolk… When the waiter came back with an omelet without egg white, bringing fries instead of a salad, the host’s anger was total.

"You can't do your job!"

