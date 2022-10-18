Entertainment

Banned from restaurant after being abusive to waiters, James Corden apologizes

Photo of James James3 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

BAD CLIENT – The host is apparently not always as smiling as in his shows

James Corden established himself as the nice host who sings in his car with the stars in his sequence carpool karaoke. But is the truth darker? It is in any case what seems to reveal the boss of the French restaurant Balthazar, in New York, who had the misfortune to see the presenter of the Late Late Show at its worst.

Keith McNally detailed how James Corden treated teams at his facility last June.

After finding a hair in one of her dishes, the star got angry with the servers, before threatening them.

“He told them, ‘Get us another round of drinks right away. And also take care of all our drinks from now on. That way I won’t write any nasty reviews on Yelp or whatever,'” Keith McNally said. on Instagram.

The Egg of Wrath

The other story dates back to October 9. This time, it’s for a slightly more surprising reason that James Corden got angry with the Balthazar team: he didn’t appreciate that a little egg white was mixed into his omelet at the egg yolk… When the waiter came back with an omelet without egg white, bringing fries instead of a salad, the host’s anger was total.

“You can’t do your job!” You can’t f(…) Read more at 20minutes

Read also :
Zendaya, Adele, Simu Liu, Kris Jenner and Mary J. Blige are among the 100 most influential people of “TIME”
Olivia Rodrigo suffers from minor synesthesia… Jessica Biel recounts Justin Timberlake’s funny marriage proposal…
Matt Pokora gives news of his album… James Corden stops the “Late Late Show”…

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James3 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Related Articles

How much money does Ana de Armas earn? Her salary in ‘Blonde’ and ‘No time to die’

10 mins ago

Neymar: Paris Saint-Germain striker appears in court for trial on alleged corruption charges linked to 2013 Barcelona transfer | Soccer News

11 mins ago

The top Cara Delevingne presents her documentary series “Planet sex” in Cannes

21 mins ago

Ranking Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Ballon d’Or

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button