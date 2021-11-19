Banned from the chain of Chinese all you can eat restaurants because he eats too much, streamer Mr. Kang defends himself: “It’s discriminatory”

He swallowed 1.5 kilos of pork feet on his first visit and over 3.5 kilos of shrimp on his second visit before being hunted by the Handadi Seafood BBQ Buffet, a Chinese restaurant. all you can eat in the city of Changsha, accused of having eaten too much. We are talking about a man known as Mr Kang, who denounced his misadventure to the microphones of Hunan TV, defining the restaurant as “discriminatory” towards people who can eat a lot. As also reported by the Bbc, the owner of the restaurant told the same broadcaster that Kang had even hidden food in the pockets of his clothes: “every time I come here, I lose a few hundred yuan. Even when he drinks soy milk, he consumes 20 or 30 bottles. When he eats the pig’s feet, he consumes the entire tray. And for the shrimp, people usually use tongs to pick them up, while Mr. Kang takes the whole tray with him. ” Hence the decision to forbid entry to man, who in defense of himself said that being able to eat a lot is not a fault. The story has found space in the media all over the world, fueling the suspicion that it could be a publicity stunt and also a successful one.

