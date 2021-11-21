Sports

Banner of the Curva B of Naples in Paris against Le Figaro!

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read

PSG-Nantes, banner of the Neapolitan Curva B in Paris against Le Figaro! | PHOTO

Napoli fans in Paris together with PSG ultras: response banner against Le Figaro, who had described Naples as a third world

The colleagues of Le Figaro were the authors of a derogatory article on the city of Naples that has caused a lot of chatter in recent days. “Third world”, so the Parisian press had described the Neapolitan city. Now the response of the ultras of Curva B has arrived.

Neapolitans in Paris for PSG-Nantes

The thing did not go down to the ultras of Curva B who are in Paris at the moment for the twinning with the ultras of PSG. In fact, the K-Soce ultras celebrate the thirty-year anniversary of their Curva and for the occasion the Neapolitans have also been invited to the celebrations: a large Maradona flag stands out in the curve and a banner of the Curva has been placed on the sidelines B.

During the match of the French against Nantes which is taking place at the moment, a banner against the French press appeared

“Le Figaro toilet paper”.

Look at the attached photo!

Curve B Naples in Paris

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the dig from the Juventus coach

2 days ago

Roma-Inter, serious injury | 2021 at risk

2 days ago

“Discreet but always present. It will not be forgotten “

6 days ago

double penalty required by the Rossoneri

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button