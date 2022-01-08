Bannerlord is now available in Italian, here are the news of patch 1.7.0 – Nerd4.life

TaleWorlds Entertainment has announced the launch of the patch 1.7.0 from Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord which, among the various innovations, adds the localization in Italian, as well as in French, Russian, Latin American Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Polish and Brazilian.

These languages ​​are now selectable in the game settings, with German coming soon. This is a novelty that will certainly be appreciated by many players who are already playing Bannerlord in early access and which could also convince a greater number of local users to try the TaleWorlds game.

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, a “work in progress” image

However, the news of Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord patch 1.7.0 are not limited only to the Italian language. Another important addition is the function Order of Battle, which gives players an overview of the battlefield before starting combat, and allows you to assign heroes and troops to formations, place them, and give them orders. The new interface also provides players with more information about their formations, such as active captain effects, morale and ammo counts.

A series of changes to the Battle Morale System and sieges. In particular, climbing ladders and siege towers have been revised as well as the effectiveness of the “hunger” factor. The charm ability in the character system has also been revised, with the benefits of this mechanic being replaced by some brand new ones.

There are also “quality of life” improvements, bug fixes and various problems and much more. For all the details, we refer you to the official notes of patch 1.7.0, which you can reach at this address.

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord is currently available in Early Access for PC at Steam and GOG, with the release date of the final version expected for the second half of 2022.