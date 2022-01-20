“Banning Bitcoin Mining Doesn’t Help Reach Climate Goals”

“A national problem”. Like this Erik Thedéen defined the creation of cryptocurrencies. Appointed a month ago as vice president of the European Securities and Markets Authority, the Swedish economist proposed banning the mining of Bitcoin and its brothers due to the growing percentage of renewable energy it absorbs. It would prevent the goals of the Paris Agreement from being achieved. “We need to start a discussion on the issue and aim for more efficient technologies,” said al Financial Times. “The financial industry and many large institutions are active in the field of cryptocurrencies. They have environmental, social and management responsibilities”, he added. Thedéen, however, does not mean an all-out ban, but instead points the finger at the system of proof-of-work, used among others by Bitcoin and Ethereum, where an algorithm has to solve extremely complex mathematical equations to generate the virtual currency using high computing power and therefore consuming energy.

This is not the only way forward, for some time now other protocols have been emerging to validate transactions and create cryptocurrencies such as proof-of-stake which absorb much less electricity. However, this is not the case with Bitcoin. “Technically it could be migrated from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, explains Valeria Portal, director of the Blockchain Observatory of the Politecnico di Milano. “Difficult operation, precisely by virtue of such widespread and decentralized management, since all miners should agree. The issue of consumption is real, but I would not make a crusade. Also because I doubt that the bans will lead to anything if not to mass migrations of the ‘mines’, as happened from China to Kazakhstan with unpredictable consequences “.

Already in March Alex de Vries, an analyst in the financial crimes division of the Dutch central bank, had estimated that the entire Bitcoin network would consume up to 184 terawatt hours per year, an amount of energy equal to that absorbed by all data centers globally. And that would translate into 90.2 million tons of CO 2 emitted, double the carbon footprint of a large metropolis of nine million inhabitants like London. “That’s an amazing number,” de Vries commented. “Those data center they are used to provide digital services to the whole world. Bitcoin, on the other hand, hardly serves anyone “.

In fact, according to the Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index of the University of Cambridge, the Bitcoin-linked facility would consume around 134 terawatt hours. Just under half of what a country like Italy consumes. And there’s no way to really know how much of this energy comes from renewables. But in all cases it is the consumption of a medium-sized nation. They know this well in Kazakhstan, on the brink of civil war since January, where a large part of the Chinese Bitcoin ‘mines’ emigrated following the government ban last May. According to estimates, they would have moved 87 thousand high-potential and therefore also high-consumption computers dedicated to the extraction of virtual currency. In the meantime, Miami has applied to become the capital of cryptocurrencies.

A part of the blockchain world in Europe is moving towards renewables and looks to systems that have greater efficiency. In some cases, a few for now, hydroelectric plants are being renovated thanks to Bitcoin by installing data centers inside them. It happens in Switzerland and it happens in Italy where Alps Blockchian, a company from Trento founded by two twenty-year-olds, already collaborates with 18 power plants. They employ 30% to 70% of the current produced to power the computers that provide the power to mine cryptocurrency with a 100% increase in revenue. Computing power, after all, is paid for much more than energy. It could be argued that electricity should be used in another way, yet those power plants can now renew themselves, invest and produce more of their own. Just think of the case of the Alta Novella hydroelectric plant, also in the province of Trento, in which the Borgo d’Anaunia council decided to install twenty PCs for this very reason.

“Claims such as ‘Bitcoin consumes as much energy as Sweden’ leave the time they find,” he retorts. Francesca Failoni co-founder of Alps Blockchain. “It would be more consistent to compare states with states and technological systems with technological systems. According to estimates by the University of Cambridge, for example, the entire Bitcoin network consumes about 35% less energy than data centers and even 50% less than data networks. The blockchain consumes energy like any other technology. If you want to reach the set climate goals, the priorities are other, considering that today it is estimated that almost 60% of the mining of Bitcoin is based on renewable energy and this conversion took place within a year, faster than in many other sectors. “According to the entrepreneur from Trentino, the choice would therefore lie in fighting technological change or trying to make it more sustainable.

“We should have a much broader view, defining the boundaries and rules for this sector as a whole, eliminating the gray areas, instead of forbidding”, concludes the professor of the Politecnico di Milano. Europe is doing it, but it will take years and in the meantime outputs like Thedéen’s can only have the immediate effect of fluctuations in the value of the currencies themselves.