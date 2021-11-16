Bannon turns himself over to the FBI and turns the arrest into a show

Steve Bannon turned himself in to the FBI. Donald Trump’s controversial former strategist has presented himself to the offices of the Washington Bureau and was arrested after indictment of outrage in Congress for denying his cooperation with the House committee that is investigating the assault on Capitol Hill on 6 last January. The 67-year-old will appear in court next Thursday, but will not be detained pending trial: he has agreed to show up for weekly checks, hand over his passport, and report any movement outside the district. In October Bannon refused to testify and last Friday a federal grand jury charged him with two counts: one for not testifying and the other for failing to deliver the required documents. On this second point, his lawyer Robert Costello explained that the papers were protected by the executive privilege invoked by the former American president: “Executive privileges belong to Trump” and his request must be “honored”, he specified. The former director of the far-right site Breitbart News – who faces up to two years in prison and a $ 1,000 fine if convicted – arrived at the FBI offices in a black SUV just before 10am and before surrender, he told reporters who were waiting for him: “We are overthrowing the Joe Biden regime. I want you guys to stay focused on the message. Nobody has to divert attention from what we do every day, this is all noise ».

With his indictment, Biden’s Justice Department faces the difficult test of prosecuting one of the top advisors of a former White House tenant, risking further splitting public opinion. Meanwhile, in light of the decision of the grand jury, Mark Meadows, the former chief of cabinet of Trump, also trembles, called to testify by the commission investigating the assault on Capitol Hill. Through his lawyers, he too has made it known that he does not intend to fulfill the mandate received until the definition and application of the executive privilege that the tycoon and his lawyers claim is clearer. Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff and Republican Congressman (Trump’s bitter enemy) Liz Cheney, who sit on the committee set up by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said they were working to quickly defer the former cabinet chief for criminal outrage. The path chosen by Bannon and Meadows “will not prevail over the commission’s efforts to get answers on January 6 and ensure that such a thing does not happen again,” Cheney said, noting how the indictment of the former White House chief strategist ” it should send a clear message to anyone who thinks they can ignore the panel or try to obstruct our investigation, namely that no one is above the law. ‘ In total, about a dozen former Trump officials and allies have received subpoenas to testify or share documents with the commission. The former Commander in Chief, on the other hand, has celebrated two important legal victories in recent days: the former competitor of the TV show Apprentice, Summer Zervos, has given up the case against him for defamation, and a New York judge has upheld the The Donald’s motion to dismiss his former attorney Michael Cohen’s lawsuit against the Trump Organization. Zervos sued the tycoon in 2017 after he denied sexually assaulting her and her deposition was set on December 23.