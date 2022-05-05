Baños would be negotiating the return of Diego Lainez

Despite the fact that Clausura 2022 has not come to an end, the Club América board has begun to prepare for the next tournament, for which they are analyzing possible signings, Diego Lainez being one of them.

According to the TUDN reporter, Gibrán Araige, the sports president of the azulcrema team, Santiago Baños, is negotiating the return of the youth squad, even the source indicates that the manager has already traveled to Spain to learn about the Mexican’s situation.

It is not known if the offer would be the purchase or transfer of the player, but the truth is that Diego Lainez knows that he needs minutes, as Gerardo Martino has asked him to continue in the coming months to be considered on the World Cup list.

Lainez has had few minutes on the pitch throughout the season, especially in the second part of the tournament. Real Betis has played three competitions this football year, however, the Mexican has only played seven games, in which he only has 440 minutes.

