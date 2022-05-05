Sports

Baños would be negotiating the return of Diego Lainez

Photo of James James32 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

Despite the fact that Clausura 2022 has not come to an end, the Club América board has begun to prepare for the next tournament, for which they are analyzing possible signings, Diego Lainez being one of them.

According to the TUDN reporter, Gibrán Araige, the sports president of the azulcrema team, Santiago Baños, is negotiating the return of the youth squad, even the source indicates that the manager has already traveled to Spain to learn about the Mexican’s situation.

Also read: Pumas: Morales celebrates and mocks the defeat against Seattle Sounders

It is not known if the offer would be the purchase or transfer of the player, but the truth is that Diego Lainez knows that he needs minutes, as Gerardo Martino has asked him to continue in the coming months to be considered on the World Cup list.



Also read: Acapulco Shore: Fer Moreno steals the looks by showing off his enormous attributes

Lainez has had few minutes on the pitch throughout the season, especially in the second part of the tournament. Real Betis has played three competitions this football year, however, the Mexican has only played seven games, in which he only has 440 minutes.

>



Follow us on

Brian Reyes is passionate about sports. He loves telling stories about the protagonists of this novel called Soccer. Connoisseur of the main leagues in Europe. Critical and analytical on the current situation of Mexican soccer and the National Team. Fan of Club América and Chelsea. He was a contributor to the web portal of the newspaper Uno más Uno in Mexico City. He studied journalism at the University of Journalism, Art, Radio and Television (PART).

see more

Source link

Photo of James James32 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

Related Articles

The Mexican who surprises in the practices of FC Barcelona and would already have an agreement

8 mins ago

A Cartel’s Plan to Kidnap Boxer Julio Cesar Chavez for a $2 Million Ransom | Univision Crime News

19 mins ago

Barcelona SC has to sell players in the middle of the year if it expects to sign at least one striker, says Carlos Alfaro Moreno. Byron Castillo and Emmanuel Martínez could leave next June | Soccer | Sports

44 mins ago

With a goal from Borré, Eintracht Frankfurt beats West Ham and goes to the Europa League final | UEFA Europa League

56 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button