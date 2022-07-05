Banreservas announces its real estate fair Expohogar 2022

The Reserve Bank announced the real estate fair Expohogar Banreservas 2022which takes place throughout the month of July, with an interest rate from 9.81% and extensive facilities for customers.

During the fair, the bank arranged the financing of up to 90% of the value of the home, with a term of up to 20 years to pay and the flexible installment modality. While for the SME segment, entrepreneurs will have 70% credit coverage for commercial premises and a term of 10 years to pay.

To pre-qualify, those interested can visit the more than 300 offices of Banreservations throughout the territory, in addition to having at your disposal the various digital channels of the bank to process financing, such as the contact center of Banreservations, by dialing 809-960-2121; the chat through the page of the Banreservations and the institutional app, where they can chat and be advised by business officers of the financial institution.

All buyers at Expohogar 2022 will participate in a final draw in which they can win the payment of the loan or insurance fee for one year, in addition to having discounts at allied businesses and other prizes.

Expohogar Banreservations It is carried out every year with the support of the real estate sector and citizens, in search of making it easier for people to acquire their own home, promote small and medium-sized companies and contribute to reducing the country’s housing deficit.

The bank has a large team of business officers to advise acquirers, analyze and manage the approval of financing.

In addition to being able to opt for the housing units available from the main construction companies and developers of real estate projects throughout the national geography, interested parties can manage financing for finished homes that are sold by individuals and independent companies.