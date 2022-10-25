Baptiste Giabiconi tells all about his relationship with singer Katy Perry

In a video posted on Michou’s Youtube channel, this Monday, October 24, Baptiste Giabiconi recounted the underside of his romance with singer Katy Perry.

The little protege of Karl Lagerfeld confirms to have been the French lover of Katy Perry. In a video posted on October 23 by Michou (see below), Baptiste Giabiconi returned in more detail to their meeting and their improbable romance that followed.

“It takes place in Paris, my agent at the time receives a call from Katy Perry’s agent to try to ask me to have a place for the Chanel show. It’s in 2012-2013, it’s even more re-sta than now. Obviously, I’m happy to try to help Katy Perry, I still think big fish, if I can fish. She’s awesome, that girl,” he explained.

Then to continue: “I find myself front row next to her. Super distant. At the end of the show, I will introduce myself, I try to score points, I make her understand that if she is there, it is a little thanks to me”. But the singer then persists in being very cold towards him, he says.

A little later, complete reversal of the situation since the interpreter of “I Kissed a Girl” decides to call him to, he says, apologize to him for his distant behavior and even offer him to go for a drink. at the Plaza Athénée. “I spent a crazy night with her, I’ll spare you the details. And we just had some amazing times, I was with her for three months, really. It was just crazy. And we stayed in very good contact, it ended well, ”he added. “She was in the middle of a divorce (with Russel Brand, editor’s note), she was not very well. I repimped it a bit, ”he said.

The sequence in question starts at 17’35.

This revelation is all the more surprising since the model has not ceased, in recent years, to cover the tracks as to the veracity of this idyll. In 2020, Baptiste Giabiconi had indeed written that the kiss on the neck given on the evening of the meeting at the Plaza, and immortalized by paparazzi, was in fact “a com coup”.

Yet a few months earlier, the 31-year-old Corsican had claimed to have been in a relationship with the beautiful brunette in an interview with Purepeople. “Katy Perry, who I was in a relationship with for a few months. A great girl with whom I still keep in touch. It’s just happiness and a great experience, ”he detailed. The blow of com would therefore have indeed turned into a crush.