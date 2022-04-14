Bara is already preparing changes for Lewandowski… As they will adjust their squad

Lat the exit of Robert Lewandowski of the Bayern Munich seems imminent for the Polish striker and it seems that the next port to touch for the 2022-2023 season will be the Barcelona who already intends to make some changes in his squad to get the services for the scorer.

According to the TVPSport outlet in Poland, Barcelona has an agreement with Robert Lewandowskifor three years for the next championship in The league.

But the big move Barcelona It will be within their squad, since they plan to release three players who occupy places in the lead to take over the services of the scorer of the Bundesliga.

In this case, both Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay and Martin Braithwaitewill see the exit with Barcelona, ​​despite the fact that the Dutch have managed to have good appearances with the team led by Xavi, while the Dane never managed to take off, after constant injuries and poor performance in the minutes provided.

For his part, Luuk de Jong would return in the summer market with Sevilla, since he came on loan in this championship with Bara.

Similarly, it is worth mentioning that in Germany they assured that Robert Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern and this situation has already reached Oliver Khan, who is director of the Bavarian club and they approved the request of the Polish striker, who they want to leave in the next market of signings to receive a monetary amount for him and he does not come out for free within a year in the winter market, when ‘Lewa’s’ contract ends.

Within the current campaign, RL9 has stood out this campaign with almost 50 goals in all competitions, although this time he could not avoid elimination in the Champions League against Villarreal in the quarterfinals.