Sports

Bara is already preparing changes for Lewandowski… As they will adjust their squad

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

Lewandowski against Villarreal.
AP

Source link

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

Related Articles

Vucetich recognized satisfaction for beating Chivas

6 mins ago

Luis Suárez offered himself to Barcelona and Xavi accepts; report in Spain

19 mins ago

He will lose several figures for the transcendental clash against Sevilla for La Liga

31 mins ago

Pumas vs Seattle Sounders is the 2022 Concachampions Final

43 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button