Barack Obama calls on young people to vote for the elections | NEWS

In a video posted on social media on Monday, former US President Barack Obama urged young Americans to vote in the crucial midterm elections for Democrats.

“Our future depends on it.” The 44e United States President Barack Obama on Monday appealed to American citizens to go to the polls for the midterm elections. Two weeks before the crucial legislative elections for the continuation of Joe Biden’s mandate, the Republicans seem well placed to deprive the Democratic president of his majority in Congress.

“I’ve heard a lot lately how voting doesn’t solve everything and I can see why you might think that,” former President Barack Obama said in this roughly 2.5 minute clip.

Young people have the power to change the direction of our country by voting in this election. Climate change, reproductive rights, gun safety—all the issues you care about are on the ballot. Register to vote at https://t.co/d5gaMVbvSL and encourage your friends to do the same. pic.twitter.com/F5nWvo0XIO — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 24, 2022

“For those who have just turned 18, and were only 3 or 4 years old when I was elected, my name is Barack Obama”, he slipped before listing with humor the reasons for go to the polls.

Right to abortion, firearms, immigration and climate

“It won’t get ‘Outer Banks’, ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 or Rihanna’s album out any faster,” he joked before continuing. According to the former head of state, having voted in the last elections notably enabled millions of Americans to be vaccinated against Covid, to fight for the climate and to invest in American students.

According to Barack Obama, voting in the next elections will be decisive for women’s rights – particularly on the question of the right to abortion -, legislating on firearms, education, the management of immigration and the fight against climate change.

The former resident of the White House ends his speech by inviting Americans to register on the electoral lists and to vote because “our future depends on it”.

This message from the former president comes in an attempt to reverse the trend of voting intentions in favor of the Democrats. According to the most recent opinion polls, the Republican opposition has a very good chance of taking over the Chamber. Pollsters are more mixed about the fate of the Senate.

The loss of control of the House of Representatives and the Senate on November 8 would be a heavy defeat for Joe Biden, who in the polls benefited until recently from an upturn, undermined by the economic difficulties of America.

During these mid-term elections, the “midterms”, the Americans are called upon to renew all of the 435 seats in the American House of Representatives and a third of the Senate. A whole series of governorships and local elected officials are also at stake.