Barack Obama Earns His First Emmy Award Nomination For Netflix Series

This Tuesday, July 12, the nominations for the Emmy Awards 2022, television’s most prestigious honors, and the list revealed that Barack Obama received a nomination for the first time.

The former US president won a nomination in the category of Narrator notable for lending his voice to the Netflix documentary series “Our Great National Parks.”

The five-part docuseries traces the stories of some of the world’s national parks through the lives of their wildest residents while exploring our relationship with nature.

Barack is one of five nominees for Outstanding Narrator along with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for HISTORY’s “Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War”; David Attenborough for Discovery+’s “The Mating Game”; W. Kamau Bell for Showtime’s “We Need to Talk About Cosby”; and Lupita Nyong’o for Discovery+’s “Serengiti II.”

Although Obama has already won two Grammys for best spoken word album: 2006’s “Dreams from My Father” and 2008’s “The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream,” this is the first Primetime Emmy nomination of his career.

Unsurprisingly, previous winners “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” swept the nominations, but there were also plenty of newcomers among them.

like movie actors Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield and Amanda Seyfried, who earned their first Emmy nominations for their roles in the prestigious limited series “Scenes From a Marriage”, “Under the Banner of Heaven” and “The Dropout”, respectively.

In the meantime, Zendaya also made nominations history by becoming the youngest person to be nominated for an Emmy twice. for Best Actress for the same role: Rue from “Euphoria”. The 25-year-old actress has already won the award in 2020.

The winners of the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced on September 12.

Keep reading: 2022 Emmy Awards Nominations Revealed

– Oscar Awards announce date for the 2023 ceremony

– Daniella Navarro is the new leader of ‘The House of the Famous’, but she is left without a benefit