Barack Obama, is he Indian or mestizo? – www.bolpress.com

In recent weeks, in Bolivia, a debate has been taking place over whether the “mestizo” category should be included in the 2022 National Population and Housing Census.

Any type of classification of the population in a country responds to the construction of a political-ideological discourse that serves as a useful instrument in processes of domination, liberation, exclusion, integration, etc. of one or other sectors of the population. For this reason, the creation of classifications to divide citizens into types is never objective, neutral, much less scientific, although it generally pretends to appear as such.

Let’s see some exemplary chaos:

In the whole world, when Barack Obama reached the presidency of the United States, it was announced that he was the first black man to have accessed such a position. When to Halle Berry was awarded the Oscar for best actress, it was also announced that she was the first black woman to win that award. Prince Harry of England was married to Meghan Markle, and many media outlets announced that a grandson of Queen Elizabeth was having an affair with a young black actress. But the curious thing is that, if these characters were racially categorized within Latin cultures and not Anglo-Saxon, neither Barcak Obama would be black, nor Halle Berry, nor Meghna Markle would be considered black, but rather they would be mulatto people, simply because they are all children. of couples in which black and white people are mixed and have the same proportion of blacks as whites. This means that, for the Anglo-Saxon culture, in the relationship between blacks and whites, all those who are not absolutely white are black. Anyone who has a black ancestor, no matter how distant and how little it shows in his bodily appearance, will be black because he is not absolutely white.

If this logic of ethnic categorization were transferred to Bolivia, in such a way that only those who are absolutely white were white and all those who had some Indian, however little, were Indian, Bolivia would be a country close to 100% Indian.

If the logics of categorization are different, it is simply because the conditions in which the dominant sectors exercise their power over the dominated sectors are different in the US and in Bolivia.

Categorization in the US is established as a strategy of exclusion of the black population and of strict separation between the black and white population. Any white man or woman who mixes with a black man or woman will have an offspring that will be considered spotted and of a lower level in the hierarchy of the races of that country. In this sense, it is very common to see in American movies and series how the couples are black or white and, on very rare occasions, a mixed couple appears.

On the other hand, the national-nativist parties and movements of the radical right in Europe defend extremely restrictive conditions for an immigrant to gain access to the nationality of the European country in which he settles. These radical right-wing parties defend that the classification conditions of those who are, for example, Dutch, French, German or Danish are defined so that only the natives of these countries can be considered as nationals. It is a strategy of exclusion and domination.

A very different case is that of Catalonia, a region that is part of the Spanish State and with strong and active independence movements. This region is an immigration space where millions of immigrants from other regions of Spain and from other countries, Africans, Latin Americans, etc. have arrived and continue to arrive. Given that in Catalonia there is already a great mix between people from the country and those who arrived a few decades ago, there is an integration strategy because it is desired that immigrants and the children of immigrants feel Catalan as soon as possible, because the more citizens feel Catalan, the easier it will be differentiating itself from the strictly Spanish identity. For this reason, the integration conditions are very easy to fulfill and informally and popularly, for decades it has been said that “Catalan is someone who lives and works in Catalonia”. Furthermore, if the immigrant learns to speak Catalan, his integration within the Catalan people will be considered complete. In fact, the Catalans will consider Catalan those who feel Catalan, whether they were born where they were born, and if they learn to communicate in Catalan. Another thing is the legal issues that are much more complex and that depend on the Spanish State.

In the case of Bolivia, the situation is quite complex. In fact, there is a completely opposite situation to that in the US. As we already mentioned, if in the US to be considered black the conditions are very weak and it is only necessary to have a black ancestor; In Bolivia, to be considered an Indian, the conditions are extremely demanding in such a way that only one who is absolutely Indian is considered an Indian, both in relation to his ancestors, as well as his culture, his way of life, his work activity, his habitat, their heritage, their language, etc. Any small detail that is not considered Indian makes the person in question already pass to non-Indian and, consequently, to mestizo. As we indicated, if the same criteria were applied that is used in the United States with blacks, almost the entire Bolivian population would be Indian, but naturally the upper and middle social sectors and even popular sectors with aspirations of social advancement do not want to identify themselves as Indians and For this reason, lax conditions are established so that anyone who wants to can escape from Indianness.

This situation is very common in many Latin American countries, but also in Bolivia there is a peculiar phenomenon and that is that in the country there is a large percentage of Indians who dispute the power of the state with the dominant Creole class. Faced with this challenge, the upper and middle Creole classes have decided to make the opponent disappear statistically and have begun a process of dilution of ethnic and cultural categories to lead them to the magma of miscegenation. The traditional Bolivian elites have reached the conclusion that, if the relations of domination based on ethnic and cultural categories are turning against it, it will be much better to neutralize this front of the conflict and definitively displace the relations of domination towards socio-economic differences. among the different sectors of the Bolivian population. Therefore, they intend to obtain a high percentage of citizens who declare themselves mestizos to statistically and symbolically reduce the presence of the Indian enemy. But it is a pure circumstantial strategy because, in fact, racism against Indians, including, especially, all those Indians who declare themselves mestizos, will continue to exist among large Creole groups that identify themselves as white.

The politicians, intellectuals and journalists who demand the inclusion of the “mestizo” category in the Census surveys do so by appealing to the argument that deep down we are all mestizos and that there are no ethnically or culturally pure peoples. But this argument is an absolute banality and therefore an insult to intelligence. Naturally, all humans are mestizos because in our roots different ethnic groups and cultures intermingle. But this is so general that ultimately it means nothing. Given this premise, we could not speak of Mongolians, Scandinavians, Anglo-Saxons, Han Chinese, Tibetans, Armenians, Kurds, Japanese or Persians. We will say that they are all mestizos and that’s it! The truth is that, although at the origin of all these peoples and cultures there is a miscegenation and they continue to be influenced by other cultures, all these peoples are the product of centuries and centuries of ethnic and cultural sedimentation and have their own identities that, in the most cases, they want to preserve.

The argument is really ingenious and, if it were copied in the rest of the world, we can imagine, for example, the Turks appealing that they do not understand why the Kurds fight for their rights as a people, because after all we are all mongrels And the Han Chinese would say the same thing to the Uyghurs, the Israelis to the Palestinians, the Moroccans to the Saharawis, the Russians to the Chechens or the Ukrainians, etc. And so we will have the greatest contribution of the Bolivian right to universal culture.

When the Bolivian Creole elites appeal to miscegenation, the only thing they want is to eliminate from the country identities that are not their own, so that it becomes definitively dominant and the dominated sectors of the population do not have their own identity in which to recognize themselves. as empowered groups to defend their rights, their freedom, their dignity and the obligation that others have to respect them and not take away what is theirs, the fruit of their work and their history.