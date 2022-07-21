Barack Obama is to blame for an unexpected death of ‘House’

Getting rid of a regular character in a series is a decision that cannot be taken lightly. Viewers may have grown fond of him, so, out of simple respect, the circumstances of his disappearance must make sense and be consistent with his character, his plot arc and the very spirit of television fiction. And, in this regard, there a very specific death House (2004-2012) that gave a lot to talk about. By barack obama’s faultnothing less.

It is not that the one who was president of the United States at the time, during the two legislatures that ran from 2009 to 2017, charged the Dr Lawrence Kutner himself, but he was responsible for the imaginary Princeton-Plainsboro Hospital and, specifically, the team of the great Gregory House, losing his colleague embodied by Kal Penn. Because he knew how to attract the actor born in New Jersey to his field to the point that he decided to abandon the role of him.

“In 2007, the Democratic primaries had the same number of candidates, a really wide field,” said the interpreter in an interview for NPR. “And all the writers also went on strike. So, we couldn’t shoot episodes of House beyond a certain point. Y Olivia Wilde said to me, “Hey, I’m going to an Obama event, do you want to come with me? I know you read his book. And I said, “Yes, I read your book, but I’m not interested in getting involved in politics.”

At the behest of President Barack Obama

OWHA | Flickr

“I went to this event with Olivia Wilde, and I really liked it. And I was enamored enough with her campaign that I was in Iowa for three days before the caucuses… And then he won!” continues Kal Penn, to whom he was offered a position at the famous abode of his country’s commander-in-chief in early 2009. “And that was an opportunity to serve in the White House. And what are you going to say, “No, Mr. President, I have to make another stoner movie”?”.

Of course, he is referring to his role as Kumar Patel in Two very smokey hangers (2004) and its sequel, guantanamo escape (2008). But man, House It is a much more worthy work than those three cinematographic monstrosities. Apart from the fact that, while under the command of Barack Obama, he starred in Two very smokey hangers at Christmas (2011). However, it is understandable if we read her statements to the deceased Entertainment Weekly at that time.

“I am incredibly honored … to have the opportunity to work in the White House,” Kal Penn told them. “I met the president and some of the staff during the campaign and expressed interest in working there, so I will be the associate director at the White House Office of Public Participation”. If Ronald Reagan lived in that building, why couldn’t he hang around there doing “outreach to the American public and different organizations”?

Kal Penn, grandson of those who marched with Mahatma Gandhi

NBC

“They are basically the front door to the White House. They eliminate all the bureaucracy that stands between the general public and itself. It is similar to what I was doing in the campaign ”, his explanations continued. “I had been thinking about [pasar a la política] for a while. I love what I do as an actor. I couldn’t love him more. But probably since I was a kid, really I enjoyed that balance between the arts and public service”.

“I went to a performing arts high school, but I still took a bunch of those silly Political Science classes. It’s probably because the value system my grandparents instilled in me: marched with Gandhi in the Indian independence movement [en marzo de 1930]and that was always in my head”, assured Kal Penn, implying that, despite what he would say ten years later, the public thing runs in his family.

“So the last couple of years I thought about it a little more. And, in 2006, I started this International Studies program at Stanford, where they allow you to do most of the course work online. So it was something that I could do while performing,” she pointed out. And I thought this might be the right time to go out and do something else”. From the hand of Barack Obama, forty-fourth president, member of the Democratic Party and predecessor of the abominable Donald Trump.

Lawrence Kutner’s nihilistic goodbye in ‘House’

NBC

For Kal Penn, “there was not a smarter group of people who would have surrounded him on television”. Just measuring himself against Hugh Laurie, a priceless Gregory House —perhaps the best character the small screen has ever given us— must have been the monda. “So she thought about it for a long time before she went and talked to David. [Shore] and Katie [Jacobs]”, the creator of the series and his partner in executive production. And “they had a very long discussion.”

“I remember David asking me, ‘Are you telling me you’re not happy with the show and you want to leave so you can go and do a different show? And I was like, “No, not at all. Actually, I’m saying the exact opposite, that I’m having an amazing time, but there’s something in me that stings for do something completely different and take a break from acting for a while,'” he says. “And with his blessing, we were able to work it out.”

In this way, the obsessive personality of Dr. House focuses on understanding the reasons that could have pushed Lawrence Kutner to suicide from an accurate headshot during the episode “Simple Explanation” (5×20). And it does not come to any satisfactory conclusion, which corresponds to the essence nihilistic What do you see in human existence? Although, Kal Penn appears again as a hallucination in “Both Sides Now” (5×24) and “Everybody Dies” (8×24), the great ending.



