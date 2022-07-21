Entertainment

Barack Obama is to blame for an unexpected death of ‘House’

Getting rid of a regular character in a series is a decision that cannot be taken lightly. Viewers may have grown fond of him, so, out of simple respect, the circumstances of his disappearance must make sense and be consistent with his character, his plot arc and the very spirit of television fiction. And, in this regard, there a very specific death House (2004-2012) that gave a lot to talk about. By barack obama’s faultnothing less.

It is not that the one who was president of the United States at the time, during the two legislatures that ran from 2009 to 2017, charged the Dr Lawrence Kutner himself, but he was responsible for the imaginary Princeton-Plainsboro Hospital and, specifically, the team of the great Gregory House, losing his colleague embodied by Kal Penn. Because he knew how to attract the actor born in New Jersey to his field to the point that he decided to abandon the role of him.

“In 2007, the Democratic primaries had the same number of candidates, a really wide field,” said the interpreter in an interview for NPR. “And all the writers also went on strike. So, we couldn’t shoot episodes of House beyond a certain point. Y Olivia Wilde said to me, “Hey, I’m going to an Obama event, do you want to come with me? I know you read his book. And I said, “Yes, I read your book, but I’m not interested in getting involved in politics.”

At the behest of President Barack Obama

“I went to this event with Olivia Wilde, and I really liked it. And I was enamored enough with her campaign that I was in Iowa for three days before the caucuses… And then he won!” continues Kal Penn, to whom he was offered a position at the famous abode of his country’s commander-in-chief in early 2009. “And that was an opportunity to serve in the White House. And what are you going to say, “No, Mr. President, I have to make another stoner movie”?”.

Of course, he is referring to his role as Kumar Patel in Two very smokey hangers (2004) and its sequel, guantanamo escape (2008). But man, House It is a much more worthy work than those three cinematographic monstrosities. Apart from the fact that, while under the command of Barack Obama, he starred in Two very smokey hangers at Christmas (2011). However, it is understandable if we read her statements to the deceased Entertainment Weekly at that time.

