Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19

The former president of the United States Barack Obama reported today, Sunday, that it gave a positive result for COVID-19 in a test to detect coronavirus.

At the moment, he does not present serious symptoms, beyond an itchy throat. his wife, Michelle Obamatested negative for the virus.

“My throat has been itchy for a couple of days, but otherwise I feel fine. Michelle and I are grateful to have been vaccinated and boosted, and she tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if she hasn’t already, even as cases decline.”he wrote on his Twitter account.

Democrat Barack Hussein Obama II was the 44th president of the North American country. He won the presidential election twice and held the White House from January 20, 2009 to January 20, 2017, when he was replaced by the Republican donald trump

The 60-year-old man made the announcement of his contagion at a time when the United States relaxes the restrictions imposed by the pandemic.