Barack Obama’s 2021 playlist, favorite songs and movies of the former president
Barack Obama has revealed his personal jukebox, both musical and cinematic, offering all his Twitter followers two interesting lists, one of his most listened to songs in 2021 and the other of the films he has enjoyed most in the last 12 months.
As usual, the former president of the United States of America used his personal Twitter account to reveal which are the most popular titles at the Obama home.
“I’ve always enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music,” he wrote putting his hands forward… In fact, his top list of songs reveals a remarkable eclecticism. The roundup of favorite songs from 2021 shows an eclectic rooster of 27 tracks that includes a little bit of everything from pop to rock, hip-hop to reggaeton, jazz to house, from Tuareg guitar jam to gothic blues.
Musical artists include Mitski, Mdou Moctar, Little Simz and Farruko; among the most listened to are “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X, “Broken Horses” by Brandi Carlile, “Nobody” by Nas and Lauryn Hill, “In My Blood” by Murray and “Freedom ”By Jon Batiste, to name a few (we propose the complete list below).
Also with regard to the film ranking, the tastes of the 44th president are many, varied and … very varied!
We find in fact Pig by Michael Sarnoski e West Side Story by Steven Spielberg, Drive my Car by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Summer of Soul by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, The power of the dog by Jane Campion, Passing by Rebecca Hall, Old Henry by Potsy Ponciroli e The Last Duel by Ridley Scott, among others (as for the list of songs, even that of Barack Obama’s favorite films you will find the complete one in the next paragraphs).
Obama was one of the coolest leaders in the history of America (and, let us say, of the entire globe), one of the few who was also characterized by an enormous attention to pop culture, fashion, culture street, music and cinema.
Every year his playlist of songs is expected as much as Santa’s gifts, to say: now it is a fixed appointment for all of us, a tradition like the kiss under the mistletoe (which this year is still off-limits due to Covid).
The film playlist is also tempting, especially since it not only includes blockbusters known to the general public but also more niche titles that, thanks to Barack, perhaps many will know, perhaps chosen from the films to watch during the Christmas holidays.
“I’ve always enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, so it’s no surprise I’ve heard a little bit of everything this year,” Obama tweeted. “I hope that, thanks to this list, you will find a new artist or a new song to add to your playlist”. A nice gift that he gives to all of us and also to the artists themselves, in times when music has been put to the test due to the pandemic. The same goes for the cinema. The same goes for everything, unfortunately (separate production of hand sanitizer gels).
The songs from his Spotify playlist
Barack Obama’s Spotify playlist is very eclectic.
At number one we find The Only Heartbreaker by pop singer-songwriter Mitski, at number two I Don’t Live Here Anymore by The War On Drugs feat. Lucius while at number three Tala Tannam by Mdou Moctar, with his hypnotic Nigerian guitar music.
There is also Magnolia Blues by Adia Victoria, the elegant retro soul of Durand Jones & the Indications (Witchoo) and the R&B-influenced jazz of Esperanza Spalding (Formwela 10).
There’s also low-key hip-hop from Ghanaian-Australian rapper Genesis Owusu (Gold Chains), the sparkling rhymes of Little Simz (Woman), Farruko’s high-energy reggaeton (Pepas), Spice, Shaggy and God Down Deh by Sean Paul, as well as songs by Wye Oak, Teddy Afro, Allison Russell, Courtney Barnett, Bad Bunny, Yebba, Yendry, Parquet Courts etc.
Below we offer you the entire Spotify playlist of Barack Obama’s favorite music:
This year’s films Obama liked the most
As for the list of movie titles, in addition to blockbuster “headlines” such as West Side Story by Steven Spielberg there are also many niche films that someone could discover and love thanks to the former president’s advice.
Among Obama’s favorite titles are rather well-known films, such as Pig and the remake of the musical signed by Spielberg above, but also something more intellectual and less known. His list of best-loved films of the past 12 months shows just how versatile Obama is even in front of the big screen. Sometimes cinéphile, others more greedy of entertainment pure (but usually the titles he appreciates always have something profound).
We recall that Obama loves cinema very much, which he supports through his Higher Ground Productions, the production house he owns together with his wife Michelle (and which was awarded the Oscar in 2020 with the documentary American Factory).
Here is the cinematic list of the “magnificent 10” according to Barack:
• Drive my Car by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
• Summer of Soul by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson
• West Side Story by Steven Spielberg
• The Power of Jane Campion’s Dog
• Pig by Michael Sarnoski
• Passing by Rebecca Hall
• The Paul Schrader Card Collector
• Judah and the Black Messiah by Shaka King
• The Worst Person in the World by Joachim Trier
• Old Henry by Potsy Ponciroli
• The Last Duel by Ridley Scott
• The Tragedy of Macbeth by Joel Coen
• C’Mon C’Mon by Mike Mills
• Quo Vadis, Aida? by Jasmila Zbanic