Barack Obama’s 2021 playlist, favorite songs and movies of the former president

Barack Obama has revealed his personal jukebox, both musical and cinematic, offering all his Twitter followers two interesting lists, one of his most listened to songs in 2021 and the other of the films he has enjoyed most in the last 12 months.

As usual, the former president of the United States of America used his personal Twitter account to reveal which are the most popular titles at the Obama home.

“I’ve always enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music,” he wrote putting his hands forward… In fact, his top list of songs reveals a remarkable eclecticism. The roundup of favorite songs from 2021 shows an eclectic rooster of 27 tracks that includes a little bit of everything from pop to rock, hip-hop to reggaeton, jazz to house, from Tuareg guitar jam to gothic blues.

Musical artists include Mitski, Mdou Moctar, Little Simz and Farruko; among the most listened to are “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X, “Broken Horses” by Brandi Carlile, “Nobody” by Nas and Lauryn Hill, “In My Blood” by Murray and “Freedom ”By Jon Batiste, to name a few (we propose the complete list below).

Also with regard to the film ranking, the tastes of the 44th president are many, varied and … very varied!

We find in fact Pig by Michael Sarnoski e West Side Story by Steven Spielberg, Drive my Car by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Summer of Soul by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, The power of the dog by Jane Campion, Passing by Rebecca Hall, Old Henry by Potsy Ponciroli e The Last Duel by Ridley Scott, among others (as for the list of songs, even that of Barack Obama’s favorite films you will find the complete one in the next paragraphs).

Obama was one of the coolest leaders in the history of America (and, let us say, of the entire globe), one of the few who was also characterized by an enormous attention to pop culture, fashion, culture street, music and cinema.

Every year his playlist of songs is expected as much as Santa’s gifts, to say: now it is a fixed appointment for all of us, a tradition like the kiss under the mistletoe (which this year is still off-limits due to Covid).

The film playlist is also tempting, especially since it not only includes blockbusters known to the general public but also more niche titles that, thanks to Barack, perhaps many will know, perhaps chosen from the films to watch during the Christmas holidays.

