Barbados eliminates the last legacy of colonialism

The Barbados islands say goodbye to the monarchy and thus deprive Queen Elizabeth II of the role of monarch. The country has decided to dissolve one of the last ties with its colonial past, and now the role of head of state will pass to Sandra Mason, magistrate and governor general of Barbados since 2018. Mason will officially take office on November 30, 2021, thus becoming the first president of the newly formed Caribbean Republic. The proclamation ceremony will take place on Monday 29 November at National Heroes’ Square in Bridgetown. Prince Charles, the 73-year-old heir to the British throne, will travel to Barbados to take part.

The birth of the new Republic comes 55 years after the island’s proclamation of independence and 400 years after the arrival of the first English ship that claimed it in the name of King James I in 1625. About 600,000 Africans were enslaved between 1627 and 1833. “Barbados under British colonial rule became the laboratory of plantation societies in the Caribbean,” he said. Richard Drayton, a professor of imperial and global history at Kings College London.

“This is the end of the history of colonial exploitation of the mind and body,” the professor told Euractiv Hilary Beckles, Barbadian historian and vice rector of the University of the Antilles. “The people of this island have fought not only for freedom and justice, but to escape the tyranny of imperial and colonial authority,” he added. Barbados sees the removal of Elizabeth II, who is Queen of the Islands and 15 other Commonwealth countries including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and Jamaica, as a way to finally break with the demons of its colonial history .

It is the first time in 30 years that a former colonial state has deposed the queen, and according to Beckles, this is a historic moment not only for the island but for all of the Caribbean and all post-colonial societies. “This will have consequences especially in the English-speaking Caribbean,” said Drayton, who explained that even in Jamaica, in Saint Vincent and in the Grenadines, such talk is starting to spread. Furthermore, the end of Elizabeth’s reign who “had an enormous personal relationship with many of these countries and showed her commitment to the Commonwealth vision” could lead to the same kind of demands from countries like Canada and Australia.