Barbados eventually became a republic

Since midnight on Tuesday 30 November, the 55th anniversary of its independence from the United Kingdom, the Caribbean island of Barbados has become the youngest republic in the world. In its capital Bridgetown, a grand ceremony was held to celebrate the inauguration of Sandra Mason, the country’s first president in history, and permanently remove Queen Elizabeth II from the role of head of state after 396 years of reign of the British monarchy.

The ceremony was presented by the first minister of the country, Mia Mottley, and among her guests were Prince Charles, the first heir to the throne of the United Kingdom, and singer Rihanna, probably the most famous town in Barbados. At midnight hundreds of people gathered in Bridgetown’s main square and nearby Chamberlain Bridge celebrated the birth of the new republic by listening to the country’s anthem. After a military salute, the flag representing Queen Elizabeth II in Barbados was lowered, folded and stowed away, and then Mason – who had been elected last October – was officially proclaimed the country’s first president in history.

In his inauguration speech, Mason said that now the citizens of Barbados will have control of their nation and stressed that “they will have to give the republic of Barbados its spirit and substance” and “shape its future”.

Prince Charles, who arrived to witness the transition from a parliamentary monarchy to the new constitutional state of the island, said that “the creation of this republic offers a new beginning”, adding that after “the darkest days of our past and the appalling atrocities of slavery, which forever stain our history », the people of Barbados« have traced their path with extraordinary courage ».

VIDEO: Barbados becomes a republic, removing British queen as head of state. During the ceremony, the Royal Standard flag representing the queen was lowered and the governor-general, Dame Sandra Mason, was sworn in as the Caribbean island nation’s first president pic.twitter.com/fgtnanVleO – AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 30, 2021

Barbados is located about 450 kilometers north of Venezuela, has 285,000 inhabitants and is one of the most prosperous countries in the entire region. The island was occupied by the Portuguese at the beginning of the sixteenth century and was an English colony from 1625 to 1966, when it gained independence after gaining wider autonomies five years earlier. As a constitutional monarch, the queen was not involved in the day-to-day affairs of the government of Barbados, but still had an institutional role: she could for example appoint the governor general, i.e. the person in charge of representing the British crown in Barbados, a role that since 2018 last month it had been occupied by Mason.

The idea that Barbados could become a republic had already been around since the 1970s, but a definitive request was made in September 2020 by Mason, according to which “the people of Barbados wanted a head of state of Barbados”.

However, Barbados will continue to be part of the Commonwealth, that is the group of 54 countries that had been part of the British Empire and which, although independent, have maintained more or less formal ties with the English crown.

– Read also: The succession of Queen Elizabeth II is a problem