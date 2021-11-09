Barbados outside the Commonwealth: the English crown loses pieces (and power)

At the end My Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados – an island that is part of the Lesser Antilles and the British Commonwealth – has done it, bringing home an unthinkable result a few years ago: removing the Queen of England from the office of Head of State. Barbados, on November 30, 2021, will become the Republic, freeing itself from the other fifteen nations that are part of the Commonwealth Realm under the English Crown. A clean break with the colonial heritage that the United Kingdom has never amended, indeed perpetrating the mechanism in the New Millennium, albeit in a softer way.

But the premier’s prestige expanded internationally last week, during the opening ceremony of the UN summit on climate change, the Cop26, which takes place in Glasgow in Scotland. My Mottley he did not show awe in confronting world leaders: representing the Caribbean, he also spoke on behalf of tropical islands under threat from the level of rising seas caused by global warming.

Together with John Charles Ramkalawan, premier of the Seychelles, lashed out the richest countries by condemning their blind greed that resulted in the failure of the G20 in Rome, which ended with vague promises and no concrete commitments, thus anticipating Joe Biden who later apologized for the 2015 Paris Conference when on order to Donald Trump the United States pulled out. An apology that Biden obviously took great care to extend to his failure to contribute to the success of the Roman summit.

Everyone tore their clothes: Boris Johnson, Ursula von der Leyen and Angela Merkel representing Europe, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India – one of the countries most dependent on coal – UN Secretary António Guterres, Queen Elizabeth, all contrite under the severe frown of the inevitable Greta Thunberg who emphasized their nonsense chatter.

And in fact, the big polluters were missing, given that Xi Jinping, Jair Bolsonaro, Erdogan and Putin they have already forfeited. All breath and wasted money.

The Kingdom loses the pieces

Made up of sixteen nations scattered across the planet, the Commonwealth Realm however, it must be distinguished from the Commonwealth Nations, which focuses on economic alliances between 54 countries, even without monarchical representation.

A first example of the role that His Majesty plays in these 15 nations – given that Barbados will officially be out of his “realm” from November 30th – comes fromAustralia, where in 1975 the Governor General, the highest authority of the state that represents the Queen in her protectorates, removed the then Prime Minister due to legislative differences.

In the Jamaican Constitution it is unambiguously enshrined that every Bill (bill) presented to the House of Representatives (Parliament) of which the Governor General is a member, must be ratified by him before final approval.

The Privy Council of London is another example of how the UK’s role is not only symbolic as this tribunal – made up of politicians and judges – exercises its decision-making power over other courts. In Jamaica, the Supreme Court is forced to submit to the final verdict in London on domestic legal matters that should instead belong to a sovereign state, which theoretically it is, recognized in 1962 as an independent state, as should all the states that make up the Commonwealth. Realms including much larger nations than England such as Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

“Really” however, it is not so, it is appropriate to say, with an easy play on words.

Last year, following a controversy involving Indecom, the Independent Agency that investigates extra-judicial killings and corruption of the JCF (the Jamaican police), the Privy Council while deciding that the Agency should not be subject to the DPP (Director of Public Prosecution) the State Attorney for Investigations, also decreed that from 2020 Indecom no longer holds the power to arrest members of the JCF, a faculty that is now exclusive to Paula Llewellyn the Prosecutor, who often and willingly proved lenient even in glaring cases of judicial abuses.

Since then, the arrogance of the officers (cops) has increased exponentially, as evidenced by the data on police assaults register from January to June 2021: 301 victims, including deaths and injuries caused by the excessive use of firearms by the police.

Corruption has now spread to such an extent that cases of extortion by agents – involving both motorists and business owners – are now the rule.

Jamaicans ‘not welcome’ and anti-monarchical sentiment

Although most politicians in Jamaica – as well as parts of the population – remain conceptually loyal to the monarchy, the United Kingdom does not return the favor: despite nearly 200,000 Jamaicans are resident in England, visitors from the former colony are not particularly welcome in the land of Albione; who come to the UK for tourism, work, or family reunification, they can enter only if in possession of a special visa, not easy to obtain and of limited duration.

Rejections are frequent, also due to the diffidence of immigration linked to numerous episodes of crime that characterize Jamaica in a negative sense in the eyes of the world.

All this while you give it twin islands from Trinidad & Tobago, proclaimed a republic in the 1970s, passengers enter freely without restrictions, upon presentation of their passport only. A mockery that increases the sense of inferiority of Jamaicans towards their Caribbean cousins ​​and throws fuel on the fire of the anti-monarchical sentiment, in sharp rise in recent years. Remaining “subjects” does not always bear the hoped-for results.

Returning to Barbados, it is not the first Caribbean state to become a republic in the British West Indies, since Guyana preceded her in 1970, first removing the Queen from the role of head of state, later imitated by Trinidad & Tobago.

But what makes Mia Mottley’s nation unique in the Commonwealth Realm is the fact that Barbados had already emancipated itself from London’s Privy Council as the last instance, putting the Caribbean Court as the supreme court, while Trinidad & Tobago continue to submit to the English court.

And this uniqueness ensures that the debate remains heated in the other English-speaking islands, as well as the pressure to do so both in Australia that in Canada, the most precious jewels of the Crown.