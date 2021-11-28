Barbados says goodbye to Her Majesty. Having broken the colonial bond, it has Chinese temptations

From Tuesday, when Barbados officially becomes a parliamentary republic, the British crown will lay down. The Caribbean island has decided to implement the historic decision on the day of the 55th anniversary of independence (November 30, 1966), to “leave behind our colonial past”, as stated by Governor General Dame Sandra Mason, ready to become head of state in place of Queen Elizabeth. Last October the first republican elections were held which saw it triumph, just over a year after the decision that sanctioned the abolition of the monarchy. The island, however, will remain within the Commonwealth along with the other 54 members. To date, Elizabeth II holds the role of head of state only in the sixteen realms of the Commonwealth – soon fifteen – totally independent from the queen. These still include Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

However, Barbados does not want any more of the colonial symbolism, still very much present in the minds of the population. After the arrival of the English Henry Powell in 1625 who claimed possession in the name of King James I, the past of the island, which has less than 300,000 inhabitants, has been characterized by a history of slavery. A “laboratory for plantation societies in the Caribbean,” as Richard Drayton called it, who lived on the island as a child before becoming a professor of imperial history at Kings College London. More than 600,000 slaves, most of whom snatched from Africa, landed between 1627 and 1833 to be exploited in the huge sugar plantations. It is therefore no coincidence that, according to some estimates, around 80-90% of the population has African origins. Work in the fields, needless to say, was a source of immense income for British landlords. They “made their fortune on sugar produced by a disposable slave labor force,” Barbadian historian Hilary Beckles said. A year later, in 1834, slavery was declared an illegal practice, but even this was not enough to weaken the power of the plantation owners, who kept it for the next century.

The consequences of slavery are still being felt today. One of the most direct is the inequality among citizens, who are still waiting for compensation from Great Britain and the United Kingdom. Once independence was achieved, the island had to fend for itself, without any support from the international community or even from the former motherland. For this reason, despite the numerous investments especially to develop tourism and diversify an economy based on monoculture, the country has seen massive emigration to other shores, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom above all. The Caricom Reparations Commission (CRC) had been commissioned by the various Caribbean heads of government to prepare a reconciliation plan with the colonial countries divided into ten points. From formal apologies and psychological rehabilitation for citizens, to direct intervention to contribute to development, which should have taken place through the eradication of illiteracy, the transfer of technological know-how and the cancellation of debt.

Unfortunately, the exploitation did not concern only the island of Barbados but it unites many of the member countries of the Commonwealth. For this reason, there are not a few who believe that the Bridgetown decision can also be taken as a starting point by others. In Canada, the issue of leaving the Commonwealth is back in fashion after the clash between the couple Henry & Meghan with the royal family. 59% of those interviewed say they are convinced, more or less, that Ottawa should cut all ties with London when the crown passes over the head of the Prince of Wales.

It is even easier for the Barbadian example to be emulated within the region, with Jamaica leading the way. It is obvious to think that a domino effect is not a good omen in the parts of Buckingham Palace, where they had been prepared for the decision of Barbados. The desire “to become a Republic is a matter for the government of Barbados and its people,” declared from the Palace. “The UK has a long and warm relationship with Barbados and will continue to do so.”

Yet, despite the various talks on the subject, not everyone looks favorably on this move, starting with the fact that the decision was communicated in London at the time of the game. The burden of attending the inauguration ceremony was entrusted to Prince Charles, appointed future head of the Commonwealth and already familiar with this type of events. In 1997 it was always his turn to fly to Hong Kong, when it was returned to the People’s Republic of China after 156 years. It is China, coincidentally, that would seem to represent the future of Barbados. “Having achieved independence more than half a century ago, our country cannot doubt its ability to govern itself,” Mason said. It was September 2020, the same month in which Tom Tugendhat, head of the Foreign Commissions in Westminster, retweeted the Times article in which he was interviewed, writing in the few characters available: “We can choose to ignore the symbolic change but we speak of a deeper reality. China’s influence through debt and infrastructure investments is shifting power from free countries with nominee monarchs to truly demanding emperors ”.

Going into the interview we read how “some islands seem close to the exchange of a symbolic queen in Windsor, with a real and demanding emperor in Beijing”. A heavy thrust against what is known as “little England”, but from that moment jokingly renamed (not too much) “little China”.

The reaction of the Chinese embassy in Great Britain was not long in coming and criticized “some British politicians for trying to disrupt relations between China and Barbados”, as reported in an article in the Global Times. “It is absolutely not China’s tradition to interfere in the internal affairs of others, nor are we interested or willing to do so. We never impose ourselves on others. Each project is the result of peer consultations ”. The state newspaper not only justified the Chinese action, but also surmised how Tugendhat’s concern hides an even greater one concerning the difficulty in curbing the decline of the United Kingdom.

A relationship, that between the island and the Asian giant, which starts from afar and has become increasingly close and collaborative in recent years. In 2017 didactic materials for Barbadian schools arrived from China; in 2019 military equipment for a total value of three million dollars, a record for the island; last year tablets, laptops and other technological devices. Furthermore, the Chinese government is among the shareholders of the Caribbean Development Bank and, to attract investments, Invest Barbados has opened a branch in China. Nonetheless, for London – and like it the rest of the West – it is Barbados’ membership of the Belt and Road Initiative in 2018 that is of greatest concern. In October 2019, China called a regional BRI meeting inviting not only Barbados, but also two other members of the Commonwealth such as Jamaica and the Bahamas. The Silk Road was seen as Beijing’s attempt to expand its influence through large investments, even reaching the doors of its rivals as in the case of Latin America, where China is very active. A practice that has been heavily criticized because already heavily indebted countries would end up in the Chinese grip.

This development program “will allow us to upgrade and build our physical infrastructure,” Foreign Minister Senator Jerome Walcott said last March. In the case of Barbados, investments in the construction site include the national stadium in Bridgetown, the construction of new homes to be used for the evacuees of Hurricane Elsa which struck the island last summer, the refurbishment of the plant sewer and road, with thirty electric buses ready to be used. Not to mention the amount of vaccines made available during the Covid-19 emergency.

Yes, the pandemic. With an economy based almost entirely on tourism, the blow to the island has been severe. The unemployment rate before the pandemic stood at 10%, which increased dramatically by another 30 percentage points following the various waves. Thus, China made its move. In a videoconference with the foreign ministers of Latin America and the Caribbean, the Chinese one, Wang Yi, promised to send a billion doses, while Xi Jinping announced his country’s intention during the World Health Assembly. to donate $ 2 billion over two years to restart the region after the epidemic.

The rumors were denied by Scott McDonald, a senior associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, who does not hold China responsible for Barbados’ decision to pass to the republic. “China’s role in the Caribbean is large. They have an economic policy. They come with a large checkbook, ”he admitted. Yet, “as a Barbadian ambassador told me: You know, if you have nothing else, blame the Chinese.”

In addition to thinking about future relationships and finding its position on the chessboard, Barbados also faces a number of internal issues. Although, as written, the transition from monarchy to republic is mainly supported to end the relationship with those who dominated the island for four centuries, the timing chosen by Governor Mason is criticized. “It was a convenient distraction from Covid and the economic crisis we are in,” said former high commissioner for Barbados in Britain and opposition member Guy Hewitt. Prime Minister Mia Mottley is also criticized for her decision not to entrust the decision to move from the monarchy to the republic to a popular consultation. In May, the national government set up the Republican Status Transition Advisory Commutee, a 10-member committee entrusted with the task of thinking about the new state structure and informing the population.

On the other hand, the Barbadian constitution does not foresee the obligation of a referendum for the passage from one form of state to another. Albeit tacit, for Mottley the consent of the population was already evident with his landslide victory in last year’s elections, when he won all thirty seats in the House of Assembly, the lower house of Parliament. Not surprisingly, her electoral campaign was almost totally centered on the need to abandon the monarchy: thus, by voting for her, the citizens automatically chose the republic.

Rather, the criticisms are the offspring of a political fear. From Tuesday onwards, Parliament will play a central role, being the body through which all decisions will have to pass. At the moment, Mottley’s party holds the majority in both Houses and, hence, the opposition’s reasons for fear of being cut off from the political process. Diatribes to which Barbados will have to make the zest starting from Tuesday, when it will celebrate the birth of the republic in the face of its past, Prince Charles, and with Chinese temptations in its future.