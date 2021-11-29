Barbados, the island renounces Queen Elizabeth: from midnight it will be a republic

Barbados is about to officially become a republic, breaking even the last emblem that linked the Caribbean island to its colonial past: the British sovereign, as head of state, will be replaced on Tuesday by the first president, 72 / year old Sandra Mason. Who is also the first female constitutional judge. The Prince of Wales, Charles of England, arrived on the island on behalf of the queen to attend official ceremonies; coinciding with Tuesday’s celebration of the 55th anniversary of the country’s independence from the British Empire.

Barbados, Rihanna arrives for the festivities

The decision to renounce the monarchy and opting for the republic was taken a year ago. “The time has come to leave our colonial past behind,” Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced at the time. “It is our ultimate statement of confidence in who we are and what we can achieve,” he added. A Great Cultural Celebration is planned to celebrate the proclamation of the republic. The current Governor General of Barbados, who will also be the first president of the new Republic, Dame Sandra Mason, will speak. Its inauguration will coincide with midnight, when a fireworks display will begin.

Also one of the most well-known towns of Barbados in the world, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihanna, she came to the country over the weekend to participate in the celebrations. Barbados is the latest nation to renounce the Queen of England as head of state and follows in the footsteps of countries such as Mauritius (1992), Trinidad and Tobago (1976), Dominica (1978) or Guyana (1970).