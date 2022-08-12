Barbara Carolyn Drake Foote Thursday August 4th 2022, death notice, necrology, obituary

It is with broken hearts that the family of the late Barbara Carolyn Drake of Little St. Lawrence announces her passing. Barbara passed away at the Burin Peninsula Health Care Center in Burin on Thursday, August 4th, 2022, at the age of 67. Leaving to mourn with a lifetime of wonderful memories are her husband, Alfred of 50 years; daughters, Leanne Kavanagh (Wally) of Burin, and Laura Winsor of Little St. Lawrence; sisters, Cindy Stacey (Andy) of Lewin’s Cove, Dona Legge (Don) of Garnish, and Christine Foote of St. John’s; brothers, Gary Foote (Annette) of Lewin’s Cove, and Eldon Foote (Cathy) of Lab City; mother-in-law, Lydia Drake of Chamberlains; 6 grandchildren, Rachel (Kevin), Austin, Dylan, Drake, Rebekah, and Christopher; 1 great-granddaughter, Brielle; special friends, Ann Marie Legge of Marystown (her Mocha Angel) and Doug MacPherson of Nova Scotia; plus a large circle of extended family and friends

Barbara was predeceased by her daughter, Terri-Lynn Drake; parents, Rebecca and Samuel Foote; son-in-law, Matthew Winsor; sister, Ethel Jean Gosling (Dennis); sister-in-law, Mabel MacPherson; and father-in-law, David Drake (Davie Duck)

In keeping with Barbara’s wishes, cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy, donations in her memory may be made to the The Barbara Drake Memorial Fund, by e-Transfer to payments@wisemansfh.ca , in person or by mail c/o Wiseman’s Funeral Home, PO Box 548 Marystown, NL , A0E 2M0.

