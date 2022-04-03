Bárbara De Regil dreams of reaching an Oscar nomination; Will she make it to Hollywood? | VIDEO

Barbara of Regil confessed that he was very pleased to know that the film CODA, in which his compatriot participates Eugenio Derbezhas received the Oscar for best film just last Sunday March 27 in Los Angeles California.

That said, By Regilwho in addition to being a fan of healthy living and exercise, is a television and film actress, said that she would love to be nominated for an Oscar in the future as she got it Derbez for the film in which he participated.

Barbara too He pointed out that although several people find it laughable or make fun of his thoughtsshe does not lose sleep knowing that she has that goal in mind and that other people may be uncomfortable with her way of thinking.

He also added that he would have loved to see another great Mexican actress, as well as a model, on the red carpet and on stage. Eiza Gonzalezwho unfortunately was not present, but to Barbaradeserved to be there.

Will keep waiting for his chance

The actress also indicated that she is very pleased, both for Eugene as for all the other artists who have opened the doors for Mexican actors and actresses in the United States and thereby gain greater recognition for their work.

And again, she acknowledged that she would love to be nominated, and not only that but to win the Oscar award for a memorable performance, something that will not be possible at the moment, at least in the short term.

For now and while that great opportunity arrives in Hollywood for Barbarathe actress is very comfortable doing what she likes and spreading his famous lifestyle centered on good nutrition and exercise.

