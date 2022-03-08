Barbara inspires a spectacular scale figure — Kudasai

The manufacturing and distribution company Kotobukiya announced the release of a 1/7 scale figure based on the character “Barbara, The Radiant Idol“, from the popular video game hoyoverse, Genshin Impactfor the month of September 2022 in Japan.

The company describes the product as follows: ““Music, master!” ‘Barbara’ figure from the open world RPG ‘Genshin Impact’! Barbara, prayer pastor of the Church of Favonius and idol of Mondo, is sculpted at 1/7 scale. Her adorable expression, the “singing circle” effect reproduced with clear parts, and her slightly billowy skirt are all part of Barbara’s charm. Also, the effect parts can be removed at will, so you can enjoy them however you like! Her vibrant and energetic smile is sure to put you at ease. We hope you enjoy it».

The product is about 270mm high, will be priced at 19,580 yen (about US$169), and is available for reservation on the dealer’s official website (link) in the period from March 8 to April 12 of this year. It should be remembered that the application is also available in the catalog of QooApp on this link.

