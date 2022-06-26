Barbara Mori. Get your boho chic look and look spectacular

The style boho, short for bohemian, is a trend that emerged from the hippie movement in the seventies, which is why it is associated with vintage elements. However, it has been able to reinvent itself over time creating different alternatives such as “boho chic”.

The main characteristic of boho is to represent a comfortable, free and risky style. People who choose to use it should not be afraid to combine or experiment with different patterns, textures and silhouettes. That is why among the main garments that make up boho fashion are dresses with flower prints in linen and cotton fabrics, embroidered garments or garments with fringes and loose pants, all of them in earthy colors or that evoke nature.

Although it is not mandatory, the boho style also seeks to promote sustainable fashion, that is, garments from brands that reduce the environmental impact, that encourage the reuse of materials or that help combat overproduction.

What is the boho chic style?

The boho chic style uses the main elements of boho but modernizes with trendy garments, that is, they are still looks influenced by the hippie movement but with current touches, which allows it to adapt to any occasion.

For example, a maxi dress depending on its pattern can be worn on formal or informal occasions, while wide-leg jumpsuits or light fabric cardigans can work even on the beach.

The boho chic style was practically established thanks to Coachella, a music festival held during the month of April in Indio, California, in which the majority of attendees opt for free and comfortable looks, which allow them to enjoy their favorite artists and not suffer from the weather in the desert.

Although the boho style advocates freedom and comfort, it also has a space for striking accessories, among which simple woven necklaces or chokers, quartz, stones in turquoise or earth colors and hair bands stand out.

Coachella is attended by different celebrities, including Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who have attracted attention by wearing great boho outfits with garments such as denim shorts, crochet tops, flowy pants and boots.

(Vanessa Hudgens Outfits for Coachella / Instagram)

But this fashion can also be used outside of Coachella and Barbara Mori, a Uruguayan actress naturalized Mexican, is a clear example of managing to adopt the boho chic style to daily life.

The actress, star of the soap opera “Rubí”, constantly shares posts on her Instagram related to caring for the earth and the environment, so it is not surprising that her choice of outfits is based on the boho style.

In one of her most recent photos, Bárbara wore what looks like a terracotta-colored dress with small transparencies on top, which she accompanied with a black cardigan but with white prints and tribal details, another fundamental element of the boho style. in the part of the wrists and closure.

The actress complemented her look with her hair loose in natural waves, which she styled with a green hat with a brown bow and a side feather, in addition to posing for the photo in a garden full of yellow flowers.

To celebrate Earth Day on April 22, Bárbara Morí uploaded a photo in which she wears an ivory maxi dress and a white background, both with a vaporous texture and with different textures. In addition to that, she opted for a burgundy bandana for her hair.

(Bárbara Mori commemorating Earth Day / Instagram)

So there is no doubt that if you need inspiration to go for this look, Bárbara Mori can serve as a clear boho chic inspiration.