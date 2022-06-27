Bárbara Mori shares the perfect dress for the elegant mature woman

The Mexican Barbara Mori she is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses of her generation; her successes in film and television are many and her beauty transcends the screens thanks to a charming presence that she also shares with us on networks and reminds us of the unrivaled taste for elegance and sophistication that well characterize it.

Harnessing the glamor and regal and feminine style, of strength and presence that the wine color has, looks beautiful in a knee-length dress, made of tulle fabric, translucent sleeves and skirt or drop with stepped ruffles that give a very modern and feminine volume.

The tulle fabric offers you a youthful touch and that translucent on the sleeves and neck, a flirtatious halo without showing too much, which has been left ideal for mature women looking for a modern and versatile wardrobe, that remains attractive but not in bad taste.

We only find jewelry in bracelets, she wears her hair down showing off her natural curls and the makeup is simple but glamorous, as it should be done for women over 40, without exaggerating in colors just like Bárbara Mori does here, with swarm eye shadow and pink lips.

In some publications we see that she adds some accessories that elevate the outfit towards the boho chic style, a bohemian with a lot of glamor through a hat of round grayish color with details of feathers, plus a embroidered sweater with geometric graphics that contrast white with black and wine and orange colors in some parts.

“Silence your outer world so that your inner world can manifest”, she writes in her publication, where her followers tell her that she looks very beautiful and pretty, wonderful and appreciating this type of thoughtful and positive messages about life.

tag to Karla Bocanegra, digital creator and photo shooter, who in turn offers a more detailed and comprehensive look at this chic dreamy outfit. “We are all dreaming of a magical rose garden, instead of enjoying the roses that bloom everywhere”, she writes in her own publication.

Recently, Bárbara Mori shared another reflection with her fans, in a selfie which is taken next to his cat. “Before I was not able to recognize my value, due to the circumstances that surrounded me in the first 17 years of my life. During that time I was generating a belief that I was not good enough to receive the love of the one who brought me into the world. […] Until I started to make contact with my inner being […] Having found my value, strengthened every corner of my being. I invite you to peek inside your being and let yourself be surprised by its beauty”, is part of the excerpt he wrote.