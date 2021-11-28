Barbara Streisand, Jack Gillenhall, Lynn-Manuel Miranda and many others pay tribute to Stephen Sonheim

Tribute to fellow musical icon Barbara Streisand Stephen Sonheim, Who died at 91.

Sonnheim wrote the lyrics and is considered one of the greatest artists of the 20th century. Western history it’s composed In the wood Among many others including Sweeney Todd And Society.

His friend and lawyer F Richard Pappas Having announced his death, he described it as “sudden” ..

According to Pappas, Sondheim spent the day before Thanksgiving dinner with friends in Roxbury, Connecticut.

The film industry and directors pay homage to the late composer.

Barbara Streisand wrote: “Thank God Sonheim lived to be 91, so he had time to write wonderful music and great lyrics! Let him rest in peace.

Jake Gillenhall shared a photo of Sonnheim on his Instagram. In it, he can be seen applauding from the audience of a theatrical production.

The Broken mountain The star wrote: “This photo of Mr. Stephen Sonheim was taken during the curtain call on the opening night of ‘Sunday in the park with George’.

“I am grateful to have shared time with the master and maestro of American musicals and to have read his George. We have lost a great man. We miss you. Peace be with you”.

Hamilton Creator Lynn-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late composer, played by Bradley Whitford in the recently released film Miranda. Tick, tick… boom!.

Future historians: Stephen Sonheim is real. Yes, he wrote Tony & Maria and Sweeney Todd and Bobby and George & Todd and Fosca and countless others. And we loved it, ”wrote Miranda.

He shared a screenshot of an email Sonnheim sent him in which he thanked Miranda. Tick, tick… boom!. He called the film “a good inspiration for my spirit”.

Anna Kendrick, who starred in the film adaptation, tweeted: “I was talking to someone a few nights ago about how fun (and difficult) it is to sing Stephen Sonheim.” In the wood. “Doing his job has been one of the greatest privileges of my career. A catastrophic loss ».

Cameron McIntosh, British playwright The Miserables And Mary Bobbins In a statement he paid tribute to Sonnheim: “Theater has lost one of its greatest geniuses and the world has lost one of its greatest and most original writers,” he said.

“Unfortunately there is now a giant in the sky. But Stephen Sonheim’s splendor will still be there because his famous songs and performances will be performed forever. Goodbye old friend and thanks to all of us ”.

the Phantom of the Opera Creator Andrew Lloyd Webber described Sonnheim as “the musical hero of our time, an inspiration for not just two, but three generations”.

He said Sonheim’s contribution to theater “has never been the same”.

On November 24, 2015, US President Barack Obama presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom to playwright and songwriter Stephen Sonheim at the White House in Washington. (AFP via Getty Images)

Josh Gott added: “Perhaps the theater hasn’t lost such a revolutionary voice since April 23, 1616. Thank you Mr. Sonheim for telling us about your Demon Barber, some night music, a Sunday in the park, the company, of forum fun, a trip to the woods and a West Side story. Rip off. “

Broadway star Leah Salonga tweeted: “Relax in peace, Stephen Sonheim, thank you for your extensive contribution to the musical. We will sing your songs forever. Oh, my heart aches … “

“Guru. Purana. Icon. I was privileged to attend 2 of the standing ceremonies at the opening ceremony last week. Society On Broadway, ”actor Wilson Cruise tweeted. “Thank you for the infinite inspiration it has given to generations. It changed the world.

Born in New York in 1930, Sonheim was trained by the great composer Oscar Hammerstein and wrote his first music at the age of 15. He got his first hit at 27. Western history This is a review of Romeo and Juliet in New York in the 1950s.

In a Broadway career spanning more than 60 years, Sonnheim co-created the stage with other classics. Gypsy, Sweeney Todd And Society.

During his long career, Sondheim won nine Tony Awards, one Academy Award, eight Grammys and the 1985 Pulitzer Prize for drama.

In 2015, Sonnheim was also awarded the Presidential Medal for Independence by Barack Obama.