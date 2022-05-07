Bárbara Torres celebrates her party of XV years

Last April, TVNotes exclusively made you aware that Barbara Torres I was preparing a spectacular XV years party on the occasion of his 51st birthday. We even accompanied the actress to the dress test.

Finally, tonight the long-awaited and announced red carpet of the XV years celebration of Bárbara Torres, Argentine comedian and famous for the character of “excellent” in ‘The P. Luche Family‘. “All of us who know Barbara adopt her as a Mexican, she is a great friendShe had wanted to celebrate this birthday party for two years, and now that it was possible, we are here supporting her”actress Raquel Garza told us.

Prior to the celebration, Bárbara Torres gave a limousine ride through CDMX and made stops at El Ángel de la Independencia and at the Monument to the Revolution, where he took the opportunity to take pictures, despite the rain.

“I did not bring a gift, but it is enough for her to come, I am the most excited to celebrate all this madness with her”Ceci Galliano, a friend of the beloved comedian, told us.

Following the protocol of quinceañera and wearing a dress in color pink cake, Bárbara continued her limousine tour to the Cariño Real ballroom, where she danced the traditional waltz with their chamberlains: Charles Arenas, Tony Balard“El Chevo”, Pocholo, and each one chose their musical theme with the party.

Nearly 200 guests, including close friends and colleagues from the middle of the show like Juan Soler, Daniela Luján and Toñita, among other special guests.