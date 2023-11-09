Barbarella: Remake with Sidney Sweeney, close to signing its director

Jane Fonda in Barbarella 1968

Whether You Like It Or Not jane fondayour heroine barbarella There are many possibilities of his comeback on the big screen. In October last year, Sony Pictures announced that they were working on a remake of the 1968 space opera with the actress Excitement And White lotus, Sydney Sweeney, in the lead role. Now, a new report indicates that the project is moving forward in the search for its director.

According to the industry insider, Daniel Richtman, edgar wright In advanced talks to direct the remake of barbarella, British director and producer has films as his credentials Scott Pilgrim vs. Ex-girlfriends of the girl of his dreams ,Scott Pilgrim vs. World2010) and Baby: Crime Trainee ,baby driver, 2017). Furthermore, he is a big fan of the original film, a film which he has included in his list of favorite films.

Since the project is in development and talks are still under discussion with the director, plans may change as the weeks go by. However, the arrival of Right To barbarella Could be an excellent sign for science fiction fans.

Sydney Sweeney arrives for the MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 5, 2022 in Santa Monica, California, US. Reuters/David Swanson

talking about Sydney Sweeney, the actress will not only star in the new version of the heroine but will also produce the film. However, this will be their second collaboration Sony after wearing the suit Spider Woman For madam web, InnFor her part, she wasn’t at all excited about the reboot and admitted in a previous conversation with EW that “i tried not to think about it“, Because “she was worried what might happen,

barbarella It was created by Jean-Claude One and began to be published in comic format through v magazine In 1962. The vignettes chronicled the adventures of an astronaut who leads a life of adventure throughout the galaxy. It is considered one of the first comics to contain material targeted towards adults, as well as a revolutionary step in terms of its representation of the sexual revolution of the time.