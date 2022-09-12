Barbarian, My Sweet Monster, and Passage to Paradise; those recommended to see in the cinema

A commitment to the most classic fear. Plot about a young woman looking for a job interview in Detroit. She decides to rent temporary accommodation. An unknown place for a day of intense rain.

The young woman discovers that the house was reserved for two people and that there is a stranger staying there. Things are going from bad to worse. She gets locked in a basement and discovers a very suspicious room.

Horror film with an ingenious premise. A true nightmare that will make you jump out of your seat on more than one occasion.

MY SWEET MONSTER

Russian animation about a rebellious princess, fed up with her father and life in the palace. She runs away in search of a brave prince, and ends up lost in the woods.

She meets a monster who kidnaps her for ransom money.

Environmentalist metaphor, funny and moving fairy tale. It addresses the theme of nature versus technology. A strange combination that will be familiar due to the number of themes that take up stories from titles such as “Beauty and the Beast”, “Tangled” and “Frozen”.

PASSAGE TO PARADISE

Two superstars. Julia Roberts, considered the most profitable actress by distributors, successfully playing both comedy and drama, from “Pretty Woman”, “Sleeping with her enemy”, “My best friend’s wedding”, “Notting Hill”, to “Erin Brockovich.” She has an Oscar award and three Golden Globes.

And, George Clooney, actor, director, and producer. He achieved notoriety on television in the series “ER”. Only actor who has been nominated for an Oscar in six different categories. He has a statuette as an interpreter for “Syriana”, and as a producer and best film in “Argo”.

These two prestigious performers have already worked together four times. Now they bring us a romantic comedy, a fun love story. Entanglements of an uneven couple in the film “Passage to Paradise”. Roberts is here a philanthropist and Clooney, an architect. They were together 19 years. They are worried about their daughter and try to stop their wedding.

The plot is very entertaining and funny, it speeds up crazy dialogues. Plot that reminds us of the famous romantic comedies that had their golden age in the 40s and 50s with unforgettable couples.