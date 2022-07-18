“Barbicore aestethic”, the furious trend for “Barbie, the movie” – Revista Para Ti

It is a concept of fashion and beauty that is all the rage again, with the diffusion of the first images of the film starring Margot Robbie and that seeks to recreate the aesthetic keys of the famous doll.

The pink is one of the colors of the season and it was enhanced after the images of Barbie: the movie were released, where we see Margot Robbie looking like the famous doll she brings to life in the live action movie.

It is known as “Barbiecore” to a well-defined aesthetic inspired by Barbie dolls and women’s fashion trends late 90’s and from the early 2000s. It basically translates to trying to dress like a meat and egg Barbie. Among her features are the typical colors: Barbie pink at the head, pastel blue, yellow, animal print, bright, gold or transparent accessories.

Katy Perry, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid show off Barbiecore-inspired beauty looks. Photos: Pinterest

The week was all the rage Anne Hathaway who appeared with an outfit and platform sandals that seemed taken from the wardrobe of the famous doll. Then we had Florence Pugh and hers, her vaporous Valentino, with transparencies and tulle.

And last but not least, let’s talk about “Barbiecore” in beauty: makeup and hairstyle. For the first, the pink color is preferred in shadows, lipsticks, blushes and enamels. It is very important to pay close attention to the outline of the eyes and lips. In addition, you have to apply blush and highlighter of the same shade in its powder version so that the complexion looks natural.

As for the hair, the idea is to recreate the doll’s hairstyles: a long platinum blonde hair that can be worn loose, with a tail and a bun, in a gathered braid, among others.

Barbiecore has arrived and promises to stay for a long time. Photos: Pinterest